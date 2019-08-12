Shooting sports star quits NRA board of directors as turmoil continues to plague the troubled organization

The National Rifle Association suffered further turmoil when a high-profile shooting sports star resigned from the right-wing organization’s board of directors.

“Julie Golob, a professional sport shooter and a strong public advocate for gun rights, announced Monday she was resigning from the National Rifle Association board before the end of her three-year term,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “She is the fourth member in the past two weeks to leave the board of the NRA in a sign of further upheaval within the nation’s most powerful gun rights group.”

Golob was on the U.S. Army Action Shooting Team. After leaving the Army to start a professional career, she amassed 13 United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Handgun National titles. In 2017, she won the world title in Châteauroux, France.

She is also a frequent guest on shooting shows.

“This was not a decision I made lightly. I apologize to those members who have supported me that I will not be completing the full 3-year term. I also feel this is the best decision for me and my family,” she explained in a note posted on her website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earlier this year, Oliver North was fired from his position as NRA president after raising questions about the finances of the tax-exempt organization,” The Post noted. “Perhaps even more significant for the organization’s dominance in gun-policy debates, the NRA’s top lobbyist, Christopher W. Cox, resigned after being accused of participating in an alleged scheme to push out NRA Chairman Wayne LaPierre.”

John Feinblatt, the president of Everytown, said the departure had ramifications for the NRA in the 2020 elections.

“Now another board member is calling it quits. At this rate, they may be answering subpoenas rather than paying for political ads in 2020,” he said.