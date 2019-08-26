Quantcast
Connect with us

‘So strange’: MSNBC panel stunned after Trump has a meltdown over Obama and Russia

Published

9 mins ago

on

On Monday, President Donald Trump took a shot at former President Obama, claiming that Russia outsmarted him when it annexed Crimea.

A reporter asked the president why Russia was kicked out of the G8 (now the G7). He replied by suggesting Russia should be readmitted, and bashing Obama.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was annexed during President Obama — I know you like President Obama — but it was annexed during President Obama’s term,” Trump said.

“If it was during my term, I’d say, ‘Sorry, folks. I made a mistake. President Obama was pure and simply outsmarted,’ he added. “They took Crimea during his term. That was not a good thing. It could have been stopped — could have been stopped with the right, whatever. It could have been stopped. But President Obama was unable to stop it, and it’s too bad.”

On MSNBC Monday, host Andrea Mitchell and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius struggled to make sense of Trump’s meltdown over Obama.

“It’s strange, part of Trump’s Obama obsession,” said Ignatius. “The idea of blaming Obama for the invasion of another country by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, as if that’s Obama’s fault is no good explanation, as you and Evelyn have made clear, this was a collective decision,” Ignatius added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Europe was reacting to a violation of European borders. Europeans these days feel more strongly about it than the United States does under President Trump. But the Obama twist here is so strange,” he said. He noted that Trump floated holding the conference at one of his Miami properties next year.

“It just seems clear that Trump would like, you know, his G7 next year to be even bigger and better. It’s a G8! You know, he just wants to do something that’s his.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘So strange’: MSNBC panel stunned after Trump has a meltdown over Obama and Russia

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump took a shot at former President Obama, claiming that Russia outsmarted him when it annexed Crimea.

A reporter asked the president why Russia was kicked out of the G8 (now the G7). He replied by suggesting Russia should be readmitted, and bashing Obama.

"It was annexed during President Obama — I know you like President Obama — but it was annexed during President Obama's term," Trump said.

"If it was during my term, I'd say, 'Sorry, folks. I made a mistake. President Obama was pure and simply outsmarted,' he added. "They took Crimea during his term. That was not a good thing. It could have been stopped — could have been stopped with the right, whatever. It could have been stopped. But President Obama was unable to stop it, and it's too bad."

Continue Reading

Facebook

Startling new research shows how Facebook algorithm changes suppressed journalism and meddled with democracy

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

Facebook’s News Feed algorithm determines what users see on its platform – from funny memes to comments from friends. The company regularly updates this algorithm, which can dramatically change what information people consume.

As the 2020 election approaches, there is much public concern that what was dubbed “Russian meddling” in the 2016 presidential election could happen again. But what’s not getting enough attention is the role Facebook’s algorithm changes play, intentionally or not, in that kind of meddling.

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

Donald Trump’s deranged worldview is plunging him deeper and deeper into lunacy

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

Once upon a time, when I first was writing for newspapers and magazines, because I was the junior guy in the rotation, one of my many beats was the conspiracy theorists—in those days, mostly small, cult-like groups with some truly bizarre ideas.

One Thanksgiving weekend, I was assigned to cover a conference on assassination investigations, held at Georgetown University. The place was awash in conspiracy junkies although there also were journalists and others who had performed real research and were raising interesting questions about the motives behind a number of political killings in America, including those of Jack and Bobby Kennedy, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US UNCOVER CORRUPTION!
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image