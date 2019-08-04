‘Soft targets’: Rick Santorum suggests unarmed Walmart shoppers were at fault in mass shooting
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum suggested on Sunday that Walmart shoppers in El Paso could have avoided being shot if they had been carrying guns.
During a CNN segment on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Santorum argued that polls showing support for gun control were wrong.
“Public is for it until you have a discussion about what the consequences are,” he insisted. “It happens because there is actually a debate about it.”
“And what you see from the shootings that take place, several of them this year, which is law-abiding people — not police — but other law-abiding people come and stop these things,” Santorum added. “Because they have the right to own guns. So taking that right away from law-abiding people doesn’t do anything to reduce the amount of crime and can make things worse.”
According to Santorum, victims of the shooting at a Walmart in El Paso were “soft targets” if they were not armed.
“They go to soft targets,” he said of mass shooters. “That’s exactly right. The whole point is that when you restrict guns to law-abiding people, you make more soft targets.”
As of 2016, Texas Walmarts allowed shoppers to carry weapons in the open or concealed.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Activism
Julián Castro destroys NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ claim: Armed Texans ‘didn’t keep those people safe’ in El Paso
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro reacted to the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio by knocking down the conservative premise that a "good guy with a gun" can stop the violence.
In an interview on CNN, Castro said that President Donald Trump is "making it worse" by "fanning the flames of bigotry and of hate."
The candidate also blasted the NRA's talking points.
"The NRA, for years, has said that the answer to these mass shootings is more guns, that a good guy with a gun is the answer," Castro added. "We’re in Texas. That shooter went into a situation where people routinely carry guns."
Activism
‘Soft targets’: Rick Santorum suggests unarmed Walmart shoppers were at fault in mass shooting
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum suggested on Sunday that Walmart shoppers in El Paso could have avoided being shot if they had been carrying guns.
During a CNN segment on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Santorum argued that polls showing support for gun control were wrong.
"Public is for it until you have a discussion about what the consequences are," he insisted. "It happens because there is actually a debate about it."
"And what you see from the shootings that take place, several of them this year, which is law-abiding people -- not police -- but other law-abiding people come and stop these things," Santorum added. "Because they have the right to own guns. So taking that right away from law-abiding people doesn’t do anything to reduce the amount of crime and can make things worse."
2020 Election
WATCH: Baltimore fans cheer as Trump supporters get booted from Orioles game for unfurling ‘MAGA’ banner
According to a report from CBS-Baltimore, a group of Donald Trump's avid fans were booted from a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday night after unfurling a "Trump 2020" and "Make America Great Again" banner.
The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading "Make America Great Again") that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of "take it down" by other fans in attendance.