‘Somebody else is pulling the strings’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo thinks Trump isn’t in control of gun regulation

It was reported late Wednesday that not long after President Donald Trump proposed the idea of background checks, he got a phone call from National Rifle Association chief, Wayne LaPierre. It was enough for CNN host Chris Cuomo to wonder what was said and who was really in control at the White House.

After Cuomo’s closing statement, he handed he show off to Don Lemon, who commented he thinks the issue is all about politics and not about people.

“This is all about politics,” Lemon said. “It’s what’s keeping this from happening. Americans have spoken out loudly and clearly for decades; they want sensible gun legislation. None of the politicians are listening.”

Cuomo agreed, saying the last fact is his folly.

“The country has seen through a basic consensus the need to do different things for a long time,” Cuomo agreed. “Long before the president. So long before it was when Trump was saying he wasn’t in favor of guns. Here in New York. It can’t just be about him. I want to know why he talked to Wayne LaPierre. And what they talked about. If it’s like the last time he came out and said he wanted to do all these things and LaPierre speaks to him, and he doesn’t. What I’m saying somebody is pulling his —”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon cut in to agree: “That’s my point.”

“Somebody else is pulling the strings. You think it ends with the president; I think it doesn’t,” Cuomo said.

“If the president can stand up to Wayne LaPierre and the gun lobby — there’s no other president in recent history that had the support of his own party as this president,” Lemon continued. “Not even President Barack Obama had the support of Democrats as this president. Not even Ronald Reagan or George Bush. The Senate — there’s a bill already passed that is already made it through the House. Mitch McConnell, the leader of Republicans the leader of the Senate, won’t send it to the floor. All the president has to do is say, ‘Do it.’ He would do it. I’m not willing to let the president off the hook.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full handoff below: