‘Something wrong’ with Trump’s mental health — and he needs an ‘intervention’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) told CNN’s John Berman that President Donald Trump’s mental health should be a cause of deep concern for all Americans.
In particular, Deutch pointed to Trump’s string of strange statements on Wednesday, in which he favorably quoted someone who called him “The Second Coming of God” and then flat-out referred to himself as “The Chosen One.”
“If you or I had an uncle who went on social media and started making claims or tweeting claims about being the ‘King of Israel’ and the ‘Second Coming; and then went out into public and talked about being the ‘Chosen One,’ you know what we would do?” he asked rhetorically. “We would gather our family members and figure out how to have an intervention because there’s something clearly wrong there.”
Earlier in the interview, Deutch hammered the president for accusing the majority of American Jews for being “disloyal” to Israel because they vote for Democrats.
“I’m not going to let the president of the United States tell me or the three-quarters of the Jewish community in America who chose not to vote for him that we are in any way disloyal to him, to Israel, to our community or to anyone else,” Deutch said. “He should just knock it off. It’s dangerous, and he should know that.”
Watch the video below.
Tea Party ex-lawmaker admits he was wrong about Obama — calls him a much better president than Trump
Sidestepping questions over whether he will primary Donald Trump, former Tea Party Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh launched a brutal attack on the president comparing him unfavorably to one of his previous foes: President Barack Obama.
Speaking with CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former Illinois congressman refused to commit to running but sketched out what any GOP candidates running against the embattled president must do to have a chance to rally disaffected Republican voters.
"I think we overanalyze Trump, "Walsh began. "He's not complicated, he's a horrible human being. He's a bad, bad guy."
Trump’s tweets are getting crazier because there’s no one left in the White House to stop him: NYT reporter
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump's tweets lately have grown even more unhinged than usual because there's no one left in the White House who can impose any kind of discipline.
In particular, Haberman pointed to chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who hasn't even tried to stop the president from sending out bizarre tweets comparing himself to the "King of Israel" and the "Second Coming of God." The New York Times reporter also suggested that former chief of staff John Kelly would not have allowed the president to tweet out something like that.
‘Beyond insane’: CNN’s Ana Navarro buries impotent GOP as Trump descends into ‘messianic’ madness
During a very lively CNN "New Day" panel, regular contributor Ana Navarro expressed disgust at the Republican Party for standing by while Donald Trump appears to be unraveling.
Responding to a report in the New York Times that claimed aides to the president are growing more and more concerned with the Trump's state of mind, Navarro said that same concern is spread outside of the U.S. too.
"We had a debate earlier in the program about whether or not the president at this point is just messing with everyone," host Alisyn Camerota prompted. "He's calling himself the 'chosen one.' He's suggesting he's the messiah. He seems to be enjoying this moment of rhetorical madness or Mr. Toad's Wild Ride -- do you see something else happening here?"