South Korea slams Japan as ‘white list’ trade removal takes effect

South Korea on Wednesday slammed Japan for effectively downgrading Seoul’s trade status and accused Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of treating the neighbour as an “adversary”.
The comments are the latest in a bitter tit-for-tat row stemming from a long-running diplomatic dispute over Japan’s use of forced labour during its colonial rule over the peninsula from 1910 to 1945.
They came as Tokyo’s removal of the South from its “white list” of trusted trade partners went into effect — Seoul has already announced it will reciprocate, and last week said it will terminate a military information-sharing pact with Japan, raising concerns in Washington, which has security treaties with both.
“Prime Minister Abe commented twice that Korea cannot be trusted and is treating us like an adversary,” said Kim Hyun-chong, a national security official at the Blue House.
He insisted Seoul’s decision to terminate the intelligence-sharing deal, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), would not lead to “fissures” in the alliance between the US and the South.
But last week’s announcement caught many off guard, including Washington, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying the US was “disappointed” by the move.
Separately, Seoul’s foreign ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to protest the “white list” removal.
Both Japan and South Korea are market economies and major US allies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea.
But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan’s 35-year colonial rule of the Koran peninsula in the early 20th century.
Japan says all reparations claims were settled under a 1965 treaty that normalised relations and an associated economic agreement.
Blue House official Kim said Japan had triggered the dispute by imposing restrictions in July on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants such as Samsung.
Tokyo says the decision was made on national security grounds but it followed a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during World War II.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.