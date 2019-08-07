Startling new evidence indicates Republicans now favor a ‘more autocratic type of leader’ under Trump
From his vow to defy all subpoenas issued by Democrat-led committees in the House of Representatives to his desire to force funding for a U.S./Mexico border wall via an emergency declaration, President Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t think much of checks and balances or congressional oversight. And in an August 7 column for the Washington Post, journalist Aaron Blake explains why many Republican voters appear to see things the same way.
“Conservative Republicans have moved sharply toward embracing a more powerful chief executive with fewer checks and balances,” Blake explains. And he cites a new poll by Pew Research as evidence.
According to the poll, Blake notes, the number of Republicans who “favored fewer checks on the president” went from 14% in 2016 to “43% of all Republicans” in 2019
Blake observes, “It’s normal for a party to favor presidential powers more when it holds the office, but the shift among Republicans is considerably bigger than among Democrats. While the share of Republican-leaning voters favoring a more powerful executive has risen 29 points between 2016 and 2019, the corresponding drop among Democratic-leaning voters who favor that approach has been just 13 points, from 29% in (President Barack) Obama’s last year to 16% today.”
The Washington Post columnist goes on to say that it’s “difficult to separate this new poll finding from what has transpired over the entirety of the Trump presidency.” Trump, Blake asserts, “has sought to stretch his presidential powers to distances not even broached by Obama, including by using a national emergency declaration to build a border wall on the U.S./Mexico border.”
Blake stresses that although Obama, as president, sometimes complained about a Republican-controlled Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court, he never showed the outright contempt for checks and balances that Trump has. And Blake concludes his column by saying that a “sinister read” of Pew’s poll “would be that Republicans have warmed to a more autocratic type of leader given Trump’s regular praise and admiration for strongmen around the world. …. It’s clear there has been a significant shift — not the kind that suggests the American people would sign off on a dictator, certainly, but one in which one of the two major parties has significantly less regard or desire for the checks and balances the Founding Fathers created.”
And the major party Blake is referring to isn’t the Democratic Party.
‘Everything Trump touches dies’: Rick Wilson explains why the president can’t unite the country
Protests in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, erupted this week, as President Donald Trump tried to address the gruesome massacres that took place over the weekend.
Writing in the Daily Beast, columnist Rick Wilson has an obvious explanation for why the president continues to divide Americans, at a time that he's supposed to be uniting the nation.
"As He Plays President in El Paso and Dayton, We Know That the Real Donald Trump Is a Bad Man," the headline reads.
‘NOT ABOUT HIM’: Trump official crushed for bragging president was like a ‘rock star’ while meeting shooting victims
White House social media director Dan Scavino on Wednesday attacked two Ohio Democrats and then bragged that Dayton shooting victims "loved" having Trump visit them in the hospital.
Writing on Twitter, Scavino accused Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley of supposedly misrepresenting Trump's hospital visit, and he said he had recorded video to show that hospitalized shooting victims enjoyed having Trump there.
"Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley -- LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place with the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today," he wrote. "They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can. The President was treated like a Rock Star inside the hospital, which was all caught on video. They all loved seeing their great President!"
