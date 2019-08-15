Starvation likely killed Franco-Irish teen in Malaysia, no sign of foul play
A vulnerable Franco-Irish teen who disappeared from a Malaysian rainforest resort likely starved and died of internal bleeding, with no immediate sign of foul play, police said Thursday.
Nora Quoirin, 15, is thought to have died after about a week in the jungle, and there was no indication she was abducted or assaulted, police said, citing the results of an autopsy.
Her unclothed body was discovered Tuesday in a ravine in dense jungle following a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs.
She went missing from the Dusun Resort, not far from Kuala Lumpur, on August 4, a day after checking in for a holiday with her London-based family.
Her family believed the teen, who had learning difficulties, had been abducted but police classified her disappearance as a missing persons case.
Speaking after the post-mortem examination, Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters the teen suffered “bleeding in her intestines due to not eating” as well as “extreme stress”.
“For the time being, there is no suspicion of foul play,” he said.
“There were some scratches on her body,” he said, but added there was no indication she was sexually assaulted or kidnapped. “The parents can claim her body.”
Her body was airlifted by helicopter out of the ravine — about 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) from the resort — and transported to hospital in Seremban town where her relatives identified it.
Medics conducted a long autopsy Wednesday, starting in the morning and only finishing late at night, as a media pack waited outside the hospital for news.
– ‘Unbearable’ loss –
In a statement released Wednesday by The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that supports relatives of British people missing overseas, her relatives said she was the “heart” of the family.
“She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.
“We will always love our Nora.”
While insisting it was a missing persons case, police vowed to investigate every angle. They questioned witnesses and investigated witness accounts of a truck heard early on the morning the girl disappeared.
A group of volunteers who were part of the search and rescue team found the body after being tipped off by a member of the public.
It was discovered in the official search zone, in an area that the team had previously covered.
On Monday, the family had offered a 50,000 ringgit ($11,900) reward, donated by a Belfast business, for information that could lead to her return.
The five-hectare (12-acre) resort where the teenager disappeared is next to a patch of thick jungle and in the foothills of a mountain range.
Her family had said it was extremely unlikely the reserved youngster would have wandered off on her own.
She had a condition known as holoprosencephaly, where the brain fails to develop normally. She had limited verbal communication and could only write a few words.
She attended a school for young people with learning and communication difficulties.
Trump busted for constantly stealing credit for Obama’s achievements in brutal CNN fact check
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday exposed President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for agreements that were actually made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
In a "Reality Check" segment, Avlon played several video clips of Trump boasting about things he'd supposedly done, although in reality they were done before he even became president.
He starts out by pointing to Trump claiming credit for the opening of a Shell plant in Pennsylvania this week, despite the fact that construction for the plant was first announced by the Obama administration in 2012.
And, Avlon explains, that isn't the only Obama deal that Trump has appropriated as his own.
Watch GOP leader McCarthy throw Steve King under the bus on Fox over his ‘rape and incest’ comments
Appearing on Fox News late Wednesday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was put on the spot by host Bret Baier over comments made by Rep. Steve King (R-IA) made in a speech where he seemed to encourage rape and incest as a way to keep populations up.
Coming at the end of a discussion on border issues, Baier pressed McCarthy to address King's controversial and universally reviled comments.
"Last thing, your colleague Rep. Steve King was talking to a conservative club Wednesday. And he said that humanity might not exist at all if not for rape and incest throughout human history," Baier noted before quoting the Republican. "'If you pulled out a product of rape or incest, would there be any population of the world left if we did that?''
US asks Gibraltar to hold Iranian tanker in detention
The United States requested Thursday that Gibraltar hold in detention an Iranian supertanker at the centre of a stand-off between Tehran and London that sparked tensions in the oil-rich Gulf.
The British overseas territory's Supreme Court was set to release the Grace 1, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, when the US Justice department applied for the vessel to be seized.
The move was announced by attorney Joseph Triay and delayed the court decision on the vessel's fate.
Triay did not detail the basis for the US request other than as "mutual legal assistance".