Quantcast
Connect with us

State Department official quits with scathing anti-Trump editorial that urges his colleagues to resign

Published

1 min ago

on

State Department official Chuck Park on Thursday resigned his post while delivering a scathing Washington Post editorial attacking his colleagues for being “complacent” about the actions of President Donald Trump.

In his editorial, Park decries America’s diplomat corps for passively following orders that they believe are morally wrong.

“The Complacent State sighs when the president blocks travel by Muslim immigrants; shakes its head when he defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; averts its gaze from images of children in detention camps,” Park writes. “Then it complies with orders.”

Park goes on to document how the State Department has been twisted to suit Trump’s purposes with little internal resistance.

“Every day, we refuse visas based on administration priorities,” he writes. “We recite administration talking points on border security, immigration and trade. We plan travel itineraries, book meetings and literally hold doors open for the appointees who push Trump’s toxic agenda around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Park then explains that his final straw was this weekend’s El Paso shooting, as his own son was born in that city.

“My son, born in El Paso on the American side of that same Rio Grande where the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter were discovered, in the same city where 22 people were just killed by a gunman whose purported ‘manifesto’ echoed the inflammatory language of our president, turned 7 this month,” he writes. “I can no longer justify to him, or to myself, my complicity in the actions of this administration. That’s why I choose to resign.”

Read the whole op-ed here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Montana man claims Trump motivated him to choke-slam boy over national anthem: attorney

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

A Montana man who body-slammed a child during the national anthem claims he was carrying out an order from President Donald Trump.

Curt Brockway was charged Monday with felony assault on a minor after choke-slamming a 13-year-old boy to the ground because he did not take his hat off when "The Star-Spangled Banner" was played at the Mineral County fairgrounds, reported the Missoulian.

The boy suffered a concussion and fractured skull in the Aug. 3 incident.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meet the mysterious Marine vet who infiltrates hate groups to try to prevent mass shootings

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

While America is plagued with mass shootings on a scale seen nowhere else in the industrialized world, there are many more mass shootings that could be happening but are thwarted by law enforcement.

One person we may have to thank for that, according to the Daily Mail, is a shadowy undercover investigator known as "The Savant."

A former Marine and police officer specializing in undercover operations, The Savant does top-secret work assisting the FBI in trying to catch mass shooters and other violent extremists before they have killed anyone. She does this by infiltrating online hate groups, where many people are radicalized to commit acts of violence.

Continue Reading
 

Activism

WATCH: Turmoil erupts at El Paso memorial after Trump fan starts ranting about immigrants

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

A makeshift memorial in El Paso, dedicated to the victims of a mass shooting at the hands of the anti-Mexican white supremacist last Saturday, was the site of a scuffle between a Donald Trump supporter ranting about immigrants and another man on Wednesday.

According to KVIA, the anti-immigrant ranter got into it with another man when the president's border wall was mentioned and appeared to suggest the president came to El Paso because of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) "put us on the map."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image