State Department official quits with scathing anti-Trump editorial that urges his colleagues to resign

State Department official Chuck Park on Thursday resigned his post while delivering a scathing Washington Post editorial attacking his colleagues for being “complacent” about the actions of President Donald Trump.

In his editorial, Park decries America’s diplomat corps for passively following orders that they believe are morally wrong.

“The Complacent State sighs when the president blocks travel by Muslim immigrants; shakes its head when he defends Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; averts its gaze from images of children in detention camps,” Park writes. “Then it complies with orders.”

Park goes on to document how the State Department has been twisted to suit Trump’s purposes with little internal resistance.

“Every day, we refuse visas based on administration priorities,” he writes. “We recite administration talking points on border security, immigration and trade. We plan travel itineraries, book meetings and literally hold doors open for the appointees who push Trump’s toxic agenda around the world.”

Park then explains that his final straw was this weekend’s El Paso shooting, as his own son was born in that city.

“My son, born in El Paso on the American side of that same Rio Grande where the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter were discovered, in the same city where 22 people were just killed by a gunman whose purported ‘manifesto’ echoed the inflammatory language of our president, turned 7 this month,” he writes. “I can no longer justify to him, or to myself, my complicity in the actions of this administration. That’s why I choose to resign.”

Read the whole op-ed here.