Steve King jokes about forced sterilization and Muslim concentration camps: ‘Everyone should eat pork’
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) may have hit a new low on Tuesday when he joked that Muslims in Chinese concentration camps should be forced to eat pork.
According to Paige Godden of Iowa Starting Line, King made the remarks while speaking at a town hall event.
Congressman Steve King tries to make a joke about China's alleged treatment of Muslims. He said the Chinese are sterilizing Muslim women and making them eat pork.
"That's the only part of that I agree with," King said. "Everyone should eat pork." pic.twitter.com/oyEsiq9GBh
In recent months, Republicans have rebuked King for supporting white supremacy and suggesting that rape and incest are necessary for population growth.
King’s latest remarks were met with disgust on Twitter.
Concentration camp food jokes are exactly what I expect from Steve King.
I got one am stunned that this man’s campaign is not flush with donor cash and does not have an army of volunteers looking to help carry him to reelection
He is a white supremacist, & he is also owned by the farm lobbies. He keeps trying to add an amendment to the farm bill to ban states from passing animal welfare laws. I’m sure he loves finding a way to insult Muslims AND promote factory farm products at the same time.
Omg, this guy has nothing left to lose so he's going out with a bang.
I say ignore him. He's a bigot, just like Rashida Tlaib & Ilhan Omar. Ignore them all.
I hope all he eats for the rest of his life is bacon until his little cold heart is suffocated with fat.
