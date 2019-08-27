Quantcast
Connect with us

Steve King jokes about forced sterilization and Muslim concentration camps: ‘Everyone should eat pork’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) may have hit a new low on Tuesday when he joked that Muslims in Chinese concentration camps should be forced to eat pork.

According to Paige Godden of Iowa Starting Line, King made the remarks while speaking at a town hall event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congressman Steve King tries to make a joke about China’s alleged treatment of Muslims,” Godden reported. “He said the Chinese are sterilizing Muslim women and making them eat pork.”

“That’s the only part of that I agree with,” King reportedly said. “Everyone should eat pork.”

In recent months, Republicans have rebuked King for supporting white supremacy and suggesting that rape and incest are necessary for population growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

King’s latest remarks were met with disgust on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

‘They violated me’: Cops search black pregnant woman for gun after Target reports her over coupon dispute

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

A pregnant Colorado woman said that she was abused by police after she had a disagreement with Target employees about a coupon.

Jazzmin Downs told KUSA that the incident occurred when she tried to use a coupon that she had printed out online. After the clerk refused, Downs asked to speak to the manager but she was told to leave the store.

The pregnant shopper demanded to know why she was being denied service, the manager called security and the Aurora Police Department.

Continue Reading

Activism

‘A decision for the woman’: Beto O’Rourke trounces man wanting to protect his rights as a former fetus

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke faced off with a man who insisted he should have rights as a former fetus.

At a campaign event at the College of Charleston, O'Rourke took a question from a man with a question on abortion rights.

The man noted that O'Rourke had previously said that abortions in the third trimester should be left up to the woman.

"I was born Sept. 8, 1989," the man said. "And I want to know if you think on Sept. 7, 1989 my life had no value."

"Of course I don't think that," O'Rourke replied. "Of course, I'm glad that you're here."

"You referenced my answer in Ohio and it remains the same," he continued. "This a decision that neither you, nor I, nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make.”

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Indiana man drives SUV into group of anti-fascist protesters: ‘His level of anger was very extreme’

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

An Indiana man was caught on video driving his SUV into a group of anti-fascist protesters.

The Indiana Student Daily reported that the confrontation occurred at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market, where members of Antifa and No Space for Hate were protesting over the inclusion of a vendor with alleged connections to white nationalists.

According to ISD, a 41-year-old man named Brad Clapper "drove a GMC Terrain toward the protesters near Bloomingfoods before slamming on his brakes."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image