Straight Pride organizer says ‘white caucasians’ founded US – her gay son calls parade ‘dog whistle’ to white supremacy
Group’s Manifesto Says Defending Its Principles of Straight Pride Is ‘The War Which Is Upon Us’
One of the two co-organizers of the National Straight Pride Coalition says their Straight Pride parade will be a celebration of America. The group, which is not national but based in California, will hold a Straight Pride parade August 24, one week before a similar event by a different group is slated to be held in Boston.
The America they plan to celebrate is not the same America of most Americans.
Their website’s homepage shows photos of infants, with the headline: “Save the Next Generation of Babies,” in all-caps. It also features their motto, “normal, natural, healthy, sane.”
They claim their purpose – which reads like a dangerous manifesto – is “preventing the current and future generations of all races and colors from being destroyed by the inherent malevolence of the Homosexual Movement,” and “to defend the children noted above.”
And they list nine “foundational principles of life” which they falsely claim are “under a massive coordinated attack,” and “under unprecedented, sustained, and coordinated attack within our society, culture, and nation.”
Among them: “Heterosexuality,” the “God ordained natural nuclear family,” “Masculinity,” “Femininity,” “Babies,” “Western Civilization,” “Caucasians,” “Christianity,” and “Nationalism.”
It concludes: “We hence, seek God for all of our needs in this great endeavor, invite all people of good will to join us in the defense of our current and future generations in The War which is upon us.”
One of the organizers tells a local California Fox affiliate the straight pride parade is “really going to be much more like on the purview of a church service really. It really is just celebrating our beautiful country.”
Mylinda Mason tells Fox 40, “It is again white Caucasians who did come to this country to start liberty and gave us the greatest Constitution in the world.”
But Mason’s adopted son, Matthew Mason, has a very different view of his mother’s activities.
“This isn’t ‘straight pride.’ This is hate pride,” says Matthew.
Fox 40 says Matthew is gay and is “angry about the ‘straight pride’ rally planned in his community.”
“This is the woman who raised me actively working against my rights as a human being, who I am as a person,” Mason says.
“Dog whistling to white supremacy, that is immediately inciting violence,” he adds. “I am afraid of violence happening. I don’t want anyone in my community to be hurt.”
Trump spokesman says Obama ‘takes us to a dark place that we never want to be’ when he condemns racism
Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.
"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."
Everyone knows Trump is a racist — so why can’t the media say it?
No one actually believes Donald Trump opposes racism. Not his critics. Not his supporters. Not anyone who tries to live in the zone of "objectivity." Trump's racism is a immoveable fact of life, like gravity or the sun.
And yet, somehow, the media continues to struggle to accurately convey to American audiences this reality, which is that when Trump, a racist and a liar, says anti-racist things, he's just a racist who is currently lying.
‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’
San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.
Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.