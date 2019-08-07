Straight Pride parade organizer: ‘Pride’ has been stolen by Satan
One of the organizers for the upcoming California straight pride parade has been in the news after her adopted son, who is gay, said the event isn’t “straight pride,” but “hate pride.” Matthew Mason said his mother’s straight pride event is “Dog whistling to white supremacy.”
Mylinda Mason, in an interview with NBC News, denied being a white supremacist, but “confirmed that she has been involved in anti-LGBTQ advocacy for three decades.”
Mason told NBC News she “had experienced watching in the media and the educational system and America declining.”
“I watched the dumbing down, if you will, of my nation, and as a young Christian I was concerned what was going on in our society. So I decided that someone should be involved in these issues, and one day it appeared to me that I’m someone,” Mason said. “I might not be able to take it all on, but I can certainly do a part.”
That part includes attacking the LGBTQ community while claiming “Heterosexuality,” the “God ordained natural nuclear family,” “Masculinity,” “Femininity,” “Babies,” “Western Civilization,” “Caucasians,” “Christianity,” and “Nationalism” are the “foundational principles of life.”
She says her straight pride parade, slated for August 24 in Modesto, California, will be ” a celebration of all of life.”
(There will be a similar event by a different group in Boston on week later.)
But not all of America, not all Americans, and not all people.
“I think that the word ‘pride’ has been stolen, if you will, or hijacked by the evil one,” she says. “The evil one” is what many right wing Christians call Satan.
“I want to say that we are taking pride in our God almighty, in our creator, and in his order.”
Apparently, in Mylinda Mason’s version of America, LGBTQ people need not apply.
Activism
Trayvon Martin’s attorney reams Galveston chief at town hall: ‘Officers took advantage of a mentally ill black man’
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for a man who was tied to a horse by a mounted officer, confronted Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale.
In a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Hale responded to the outrage over the arrest of Donald Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who was tied to a horse and walked down a city street.
Hale encouraged people to “look at the totality of the circumstances.”
Chicago mayor sets Ivanka Trump straight after she tweets ‘nonsense’ about the city’s gun violence
Crime in Chicago has been a Republican obsession in recent years, and President Donald Trump’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, weighed in on the subject this week — only to receive a testy response from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter and posted, “As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year.”
Fox pundit gets repeatedly cut off while trying to explain the link between Trump and violence
A Fox News contributor patiently explained to her colleagues how President Donald Trump had openly encouraged violence against his rivals, and showed there was no comparison to rhetoric from the other side.
The president is visiting Dayton and El Paso, where 30 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a pair of mass shootings, and panelists on "Outnumbered" largely agreed that Trump was unfairly blamed as a motivating factor.
"He said everyone from white supremacy to Antifa, there is no place for hate groups," said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor. "The president, I think, said the right thing, and I think he meant the right thing. But some of these others won’t let him out of that box."