BUSTED: Students for Trump founder plead guilty to $46,000 scam — feds described him as ‘a grifter’

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan won a conviction against a major public supporter of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“The founder of Students for Trump pleaded guilty Tuesday to running a $46,000 scam in which he posed as a lawyer and gave legal advice,” the New York Daily News reported Tuesday. “John Lambert, 23, created a website for a fake law firm called Pope & Dunn and claimed to be Eric Pope, a graduate of NYU Law School with a finance degree from the University of Pennsylvania and 15 years of experience in corporate and patent law, prosecutors said.”

Lambert agreed to forfeit $46,654 and agreed not to appeal a sentence that is less than 21 months in prison.

Prosecutors slammed the Trump-supporter as “a grifter.”

“John Lambert represented himself to clients as a prominent New York attorney with a law degree from an elite law school. But Lambert’s de facto career was one of a grifter: he had never been to law school and certainly wasn’t an attorney. Today, Lambert admitted to his crimes and faces time in prison for his misdeeds,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

Lambert shook hands with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 campaign.

“Lambert achieved notoriety during the presidential campaign for the group he founded with classmate classmate Ryan Fournier at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., in 2015. They made frequent media appearances and ran a Students For Trump Twitter account featuring photos of bikini-clad women and pics of themselves at political events,” the Daily News noted.

Lambert is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.