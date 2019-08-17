Suspect behind NYC subway bomb scare arrested after being found unconscious in the Bronx: report

On Saturday, CNN’s New York correspondent Polo Sandoval reported that a suspect wanted for placing suspicious rice cookers in New York City subway stations has been arrested after being found unconscious at an address in the Bronx.

“Less than 24 hours it took the NYPD to track down this man in relation to the scare that took place here in New York City,” said Sandoval. “A source close to the investigation saying that the individual that they were trying to track down to speak to was apparently placed into custody at about 2AM This morning. He was found unconscious in the Bronx here in New York. He is currently hospitalized.”

“However, we should also point out that no charges have actually been filed as police still continue to investigate and to try to answer that question, exactly why they were placed there,” said Sandoval. “You’ll recall it was just yesterday morning actually when two devices were found, initially the report came in suspicious devices. An hour later a third was located that also was determined to not be a threat and was empty. So now investigators are trying to find out exactly why those two first ones were placed there, because in the video, as I heard, investigators describe yesterday, you see the individual place them in that busy subway station both on the mezzanine and the platform. So the question now is why.”

“But certainly a reminder that the subway system is always considered a target,” added Sandoval. “It was less than a year and a half ago when a pipe bomb exploded at a subway station here in New York City, so you can imagine officials certainly took no chances in their full response. But now the question, why did he do it?”

