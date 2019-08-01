Elijah Cumming’s home was broken into the same day Trump launched his attacks on him
One of the targets of President Donald Trump’s racist attacks had his home burglarized on Saturday.
“Breaking: Congressman Elijah Cummings home broken into. Baltimore police investigating,” reporter Mike Hellgren tweeted on Thursday.
He included a statement from Baltimore police saying the burglary occurred at approximate 3:40 a.m.
Hours later, Trump started attacking the congressman on Twitter.
Detectives from the Central District are investigating.
We are just learning about this but it happened Saturday—same day the president started tweeting about Rep. Cummings @wjz
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 1, 2019
