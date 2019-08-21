Ted Cruz jokingly predicted Trump would ‘nuke Denmark’ during 2016 primary

On Wednesday, Gizmodo unearthed a clip from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) when he was running against Donald Trump in the 2016 GOP presidential primary, and one of the tongue-in-cheek warnings he made about the future president was particularly eye-opening.
“I wake up every day and laugh at the latest thing Donald has tweeted, because he’s losing it,” said Cruz. “But we need a commander in chief, not a Twitterer in chief. We need someone with judgment and the temperament to keep this country safe. I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the button.”
“I mean, we’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark,” Cruz continued. “That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep this country safe.”
Trump, of course, has not yet declared nuclear war on Denmark. He did, however, beg them to sell him Greenland, and blew off a meeting with the Danish prime minister when she said no.
Watch below:
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump has been asking some of his administration officials why one of his favorite boosters has disappeared from CNN's airwaves.
Steve Cortes, a member of the Trump 2020 advisory board and a paid on-air CNN contributor, has reportedly been banished by the network's executives, and the president doesn't like it, reported The Daily Beast.
“Where’s Steve?” the president has repeatedly asked, according to two officials who overheard him in the White House.
On Wednesday, Good Morning America reported that Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary to President Donald Trump, will be appearing on "Dancing With the Stars."
This show is not new to giving a lighthearted platform to controversial political figures — it famously hosted former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who now heads up the Department of Energy. Moreover, Spicer — who attracted controversy for lying about Trump's inauguration crowd size and claiming that Hitler never gassed people, has sought credibility as a political veteran, with Harvard's Kennedy School giving him a fellowship.