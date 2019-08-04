Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says ‘video games’ caused racist El Paso shooting: ‘We’ve always had guns and evil’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Sunday that video games had inspired a white nationalist mass shooter who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.

Patrick began his interview on Fox News by sending “thoughts and prayers” to victims of a second mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

“This is the fourth shooting since I’ve been Lt. Governor and Gov. Abbott has been on watch,” Patrick explained. “I think it’s time for all of America to take a real close look, if we haven’t already, we should have, of where we are.”

Patrick cited “mental health” as one of the components in mass shootings and said that he “stayed up all night” trying to come up with solutions to the problem.

“I say how long are we going to ignore it at the federal level particularly where they can do something about the video game industry,” he added. “In this manifesto that we believe is from the shooter, this where he talks about living out his super soldier fantasy on Call of Duty. We know the video game industry is bigger than the movie and music industry combined and there have been studies that says it impacts people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve always had guns and evil but what’s changed where we’ve seen this rash of shootings… I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.