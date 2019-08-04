Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says ‘video games’ caused racist El Paso shooting: ‘We’ve always had guns and evil’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested on Sunday that video games had inspired a white nationalist mass shooter who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.
Patrick began his interview on Fox News by sending “thoughts and prayers” to victims of a second mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
“This is the fourth shooting since I’ve been Lt. Governor and Gov. Abbott has been on watch,” Patrick explained. “I think it’s time for all of America to take a real close look, if we haven’t already, we should have, of where we are.”
Patrick cited “mental health” as one of the components in mass shootings and said that he “stayed up all night” trying to come up with solutions to the problem.
“I say how long are we going to ignore it at the federal level particularly where they can do something about the video game industry,” he added. “In this manifesto that we believe is from the shooter, this where he talks about living out his super soldier fantasy on Call of Duty. We know the video game industry is bigger than the movie and music industry combined and there have been studies that says it impacts people.”
“We’ve always had guns and evil but what’s changed where we’ve seen this rash of shootings… I see a video game industry that teaches young people to kill.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
CNN
‘He is encouraging this’: Beto O’Rourke nails Trump and Fox News as ‘most responsible’ for racist mass shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke suggested on Sunday that Fox News and President Donald Trump are helping to indoctrinate white nationalists like the man who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.
During an interview on CNN, O'Rourke insisted that new gun control laws are needed to prevent the sale of "weapons of war."
The candidate also said that Americans "have to acknowledge the hatred, the open racism that we’re seeing."
"There is an environment of it in the United States," he said. "We see it on Fox News, we — we see it on the Internet and we see it from our commander-in-chief."
Breaking Banner
8chan blasted by security expert as ‘safe haven’ for white supremacists to egg each other on to go on killing sprees
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, national security expert Juliette Kayyem lashed out at 8chan, the user-generated chatroom website, for being nothing more than a haven for white supremacists encouraging each other to commit atrocities.
Speaking with host Christi Paul, Kayyem got right to the point after it was pointed out that the El Paso shooter posted his racist manifesto on the board just before he went on his killing spree that left 20 dead.
"It's legal because it is simply the sharing of ideas," she said of the boards. "But what we are seeing with 8chan and others, it actually has become some sort of the announcement of my terror attack, as we saw it with El Paso, as well as a place that not just promotes this ideology but sort of eggs it on."
Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth calls it a ‘great day’ hours after 29 die in two mass shootings
Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth said that it was a "great day" just hours after two mass shootings.
While other news networks were reporting on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that killed 29 people, Fox News was running segments focusing on the "crisis at the border" and a Navy SEAL charity swim.
Hegseth made the remark at the conclusion of the charity swim segment, which was filled with laughter.
"More Fox & friends on the other side on this great day," Hegseth announced.
Watch the video below from Fox News.