Quantcast
Connect with us

Thai palace website crashes after rare images of king’s royal consort published

Published

9 mins ago

on

Thailand’s palace website crashed on Monday after it released unprecedented pictures of the king’s consort in a fighter jet, wearing a crop top and dressed in combat fatigues with him and the royal poodle.

The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along with her official biography. The publication of the more than 60 photos and 46-page biography was dated last week, but did not start circulating online until Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A palace official said the website was being fixed because of the volume of traffic. The palace has a policy of not commenting to media.

The king named Sineenat as Royal Noble Consort on his 67th birthday last month. It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

Suprising glimpse into royal’s private lives

The images and details provide an unusually intimate glimpse into the private lives of the powerful, ultra-wealthy and inscrutable monarchy, which is protected by a royal insult law that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison per count.

Born in the northern province of Nan, she graduated from the Royal Thai Army Nursing College, trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, and served in the king’s royal bodyguard unit, reaching the rank of major-general in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the pictures are in the usual royal tradition, with Sineenat wearing Thai dress and sitting at the king’s feet.

This undated handout from Thailand's Royal Office received on August 26, 2019 shows Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn posing with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi.
This undated handout from Thailand’s Royal Office received on August 26, 2019 shows Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn posing with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. Handout/Thailand’s Royal Office/AFP

But she is also pictured in the cockpit of a fighter jet and wearing a grey camouflage pattern crop-top at the controls of a light aircraft. Some pictures show Sineenat and the king holding hands while one shows them both in green combat fatigues with the royal pet dog.

New king crowned in May

ADVERTISEMENT

A cycling and aviation enthusiast who spends much of his time abroad in Germany, Vajiralongkorn was crowned in May in an elaborate three-day ceremony that Sineenat participated in.

The ceremony took place mere days after a stunning announcement that Vajiralongkorn had married Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya, 41, a former flight attendant and deputy commander of the monarch’s security detail.

Suthida is the fourth wife of the monarch, who has a teenage son from his third marriage and six other children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The king is not as well-known to the public as his beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

In the run-up to his coronation the billboards and government offices were peppered with large imposing portraits of Vajiralongkorn.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Keeping Russia out of Western fold a ‘strategic error’, Macron says in key speech

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

French President Emmanuel Macron says it's time for Europe to reach out to Russia — to keep it in the Western fold, check its global ambitions and avoid being caught in the middle of a new Cold War.

Macron didn't say outright whether he wants to lift EU sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, the heart of East-West tensions for the past five years. But he said new sanctions "are not in our interest."

In a sweeping diplomatic speech Tuesday after hosting the G-7 summit , Macron sketched out a role for France as a "balancing power"   between Russia and its rivals, between the U.S. and Iran, between rich and poor countries.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This child sex predator visited the Trump White House 13 different times — and it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's longtime friendship with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has gotten renewed attention ever since Epstein's apparent suicide earlier this month.

However, the president also has a relationship with a convicted child predator who has visited the White House 13 different times during Trump's first term.

The Washington Examiner reports that George Nader, who has been convicted in the past for sexually abusing underage boys and who earlier this year was hit with fresh charges for possession of child pornography, routinely visited the White House for regular meetings with Steve Bannon during his tenure as Trump's top political strategist.

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

Trump’s godawful mismanagement will make life hell for our children and grandchildren

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

On July 5, 2019 the White House put out a statement declaring “The Trump Economy Smashes Expectations Once Again.” It added that the “June’s jobs report smashed expectations, proving once again that President Donald J. Trump’s pro-growth policies are delivering for American workers.” Two days later, The Washington Post noted that a recent poll by it and ABC News gave Trump “the best approval rating of his presidency,” and the main reason appeared to be our “strong economy.” And yes in April unemployment fell to the lowest rate in the last half-century, and in July the stock market reached all-time highs.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image