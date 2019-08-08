‘The absolute worst’: This totally wild advice column letter about nearly homicidal in-laws is leaving everybody floored
You may have a difficult relationship with your family or have experienced tension with your in-laws. But chances are, you haven’t had truly bizarre and jaw-dropping interactions with the parents of your romantic partner like those described in the latest installment of “Ask Polly” for The Cut.
In a letter, “Disrespected Daughter-in-Law” details what sounds like a low-key attempt at homicide by her in-laws, or at least potential manslaughter by way of willful neglect.
The letter writer, she explained, has a deadly allergy to mushrooms that has repeatedly left her hospitalized. The parents of her husband know and have always known that, and yet, mushrooms keep ending up on the menu at joint dinners.
While this may sound just like carelessness or the result of an absent-minded cook, the letter suggests the mushroom obsession is a new development in the family: “What’s worse is my husband told me that mushrooms were not a common dish served by his parents before he started dating me.”
She describes mushrooms being passed in front of her, and mushroom powder being conspicuously added to the mashed potatoes during a holiday dinner. She continued:
When I was pregnant, my husband told them we would not take part in any family meals if they didn’t promise to keep the meals allergy-free. His dad said, “We can’t promise that. Everyone except your wife likes mushrooms, and we’re not changing what we eat for one person.”ADVERTISEMENT
Some other members of the family have tried to make her feel bad about the “rift” this disagreement has created, she said, but her husband takes her side.
“You’re not the cause of this rift. The cause of this rift is TRULY TERRIBLE HUMAN BEINGS,” Polly (AKA Heather Havrilesky) wrote in response. ” I want to know what kinds of human beings are comfortable behaving this monstrously. Do they look like monsters? It’s hard not to picture them as monsters.”
She adds: “They are the worst, the absolute worst.”
Of course, as with all advice columns, it’s hard to know for sure how seriously we should take the claims in this anonymous letter. They may be true, exaggerated, or made up completely. Still, the story is a wild ride and stirred a huge response:
"Everyone except your wife likes mushrooms" makes it sound like they're suspicious that she is pretending to be allergic when she actually just doesn't like them. But the "not a poison" makes it sound like they don't understand that allergies vary by person pic.twitter.com/mOQAG1oJSe
— Matthew Martin (@hyperplanes) August 7, 2019
You know, there’s a place for displaced anger sometimes. Feeling rage but don’t know quite where to put it? Join Ask Polly’s @hhavrilesky and put it here. MUSHROOMS!!! IN-LAWS!!! https://t.co/CMh7XStWN0 I feel better already. h/t @honeystaysuper.
— Jane Lindholm (@JaneLindholm) August 7, 2019
You know, there’s a place for displaced anger sometimes. Feeling rage but don’t know quite where to put it? Join Ask Polly’s @hhavrilesky and put it here. MUSHROOMS!!! IN-LAWS!!! https://t.co/CMh7XStWN0 I feel better already. h/t @honeystaysuper.
— Jane Lindholm (@JaneLindholm) August 7, 2019
honey, they're trying to kill you pic.twitter.com/Q95MEZHegQ
— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) August 7, 2019
Are your in-laws trying to kill you? This woman's are. Honestly the most batshit problem letter I've ever read. And how many people can relate. Holy mushroom. https://t.co/GfjZUgd1Rt
— Claire Cohen (@clairecohen) August 8, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
‘What oligarchy looks like’: Over 100 lawmakers condemn Trump’s plan to take food stamps from 3 million
"Trump and the billionaires in his administration—after giving away over $1 trillion in tax cuts to mainly the rich and large corporations—are now trying to strip nutrition assistance from more than three million people."
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday led a coalition of nearly 140 House and Senate Democrats in calling on the Trump administration to rescind its proposed rule to slash food stamp eligibility, warning "millions of families will go hungry" if the policy takes effect.
‘Trump is politically terrified’: Nicolle Wallace details how failure to stand up to the NRA is ‘weakness’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Thursday said Republicans are "intractable" on guns because of President Donald Trump's political weakness.
"Trump is so afraid of his base. He can’t lose a single white supremacist in this country so he can’t condemn the manifesto from the killer. He can’t lose a single gun owner in this country so he can’t stomp a stiletto into Wayne LaPierre’s weak, greedy, little political spine," Wallace reported. "He’s a hostage of the most extreme part of the Republican base."
"If I were a Democrat running for president and I knew the way to bother Trump -- the way to get him to send angry Tweets from aboard Air Force One flying from one grieving community to another -- is to call him weak, to call him afraid and threaten him politically, because that’s really all he cares about. We have proof point after proof point that he’s politically terrified," she said.
Andrew McCabe sues DOJ for ‘unlawful retaliation’ after refusing to ‘pledge allegiance’ to Trump
Lawsuit claims “unlawful retaliation” for McCabe’s “refusal to pledge allegiance” to Trump.
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Trump administration, including Attorney General Bill Barr, the DOJ, the FBI, and FBI Director Chris Wray, for what he says was his “unlawful” termination last year. McCabe, who also served as Acting Director of the FBI, was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just 26 hours before his long-scheduled retirement.
In his lawsuit (here) McCabe accuses the administration of firing him for political reasons.