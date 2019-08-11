The armed man who entered a Missouri Walmart said it was a Second Amendment ‘social experiment’

Dmitriy Andreychenko, the man who was arrested on Thursday after entering a Missouri Walmart while armed, says he did so as a “social experiment” to test his Second Amendment rights.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Andreychenko is reported to have told investigators, “I wanted to know if that Walmart honored the Second Amendment,” according to CNN. He walked into the Springfield Walmart while wearing body armor and carrying a handgun and a rifle. The rifle was slung across his chest as he pushed a shopping cart and used his cell phone to record himself. No one was injured or attacked, and Andreychenko says that he shared his plans with his sister prior to the apparent stunt.

Although Andreychenko claims that he was protected by the Second Amendment, law enforcement officials disagree.

“Missouri protects the right to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner, endangering other citizens. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, ‘The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man … falsely shouting fire in a theater, causing a panic,'” prosecuting attorney Dan Patterson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Lt. Mike Lucas disputed the idea that Andreychenko’s intentions were harmless, citing the recent series of public shootings and insisting that Andreychenko is “lucky to be alive still.”