The far right is responsible for the vast majority of extremist murders: CNN
On Monday, the death toll from a gun massacre in El Paso, Texas, climbed to 22. Reporting from the city, CNN correspondents Chris Cuomo and Sara Sidner noted that the gun man, who posted anti-immigrant screeds online, is part of a growing right-wing threat.
“Christopher Wray, head of the FBI, says this is the main terror threat in terms of what is killing us at home,” Cuomo observed. Sidner agreed. “They are responsible, the far right, for the vast majority of murders when it comes to extremist-based murders in this country so that needs to be looked at,” she said.
According to the FBI, 40 percent of current terror investigations involve racially motivated violent extremism.
Mitch McConnell busted for sharing ‘troubling’ photo of his opponent on a tombstone
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got called out by his challenger for tweeting out a photo of her name on a tombstone -- hours after a pair of mass shootings claimed 31 lives in two states.
The Kentucky Republican's campaign team shared a photo Sunday taken at the state's Fancy Farm annual political forum that showed Democratic candidate Amy McGrath's name, along with the name of Merrick Garland and the word socialism, printed on cardboard tombstones.
The Grim Reaper of Socialism at #FancyFarm today. #FancyFarm139 pic.twitter.com/KMKJifu3b5
Mike Huckabee claims the ‘lack of thoughts and prayers’ is the ‘single biggest’ cause of mass shootings
Mike Huckabee showed up on Fox News Monday morning to weigh in on the weekend’s two domestic terror mass shootings that have now left 31 people dead in Texas and Ohio. The twice-former GOP presidential candidate insisted the problem central to mass shootings is “the lack of thought and prayers,” and too little religion – not too many guns, or the racist, white supremacist beliefs of President Donald Trump and the president’s supporters.