‘The house is on fire’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops a truth bomb on Democrats for not going after Trump
On Saturday’s edition of “AM Joy,” MSNBC host Joy Reid took Democrats to task for failing to see the big picture at the latest round of Democratic debates, getting bogged down in policy details that voters don’t care about — and not going after the failures of President Donald Trump.
“So let’s get back to Barack Obama for a moment,” said Reid. “Yes, We Can … was not a policy speech. It was a leadership speech. You remember the money line but I doubt you remember many of the details of Obama’s health care plan, other than it would be universal, ensure universal coverage, fulfill a hundred years of Democratic dreams and goals. Barack Obama did not get elected because of the detail of his health care plan. I worked on that campaign. Trust me, nobody in Florida who I talked to — and talking about Obama was literally my job — asked about the details.”
“Obviously speeches is where you define yourself, and at debates you’re stuck with what you get, just a few minutes to talk about much as you can are very, very different things,” said Reid. “The formula for how presidents get elected is the same. Tell us what the other party has done wrong and how you’ll fix it. That’s especially true when you’re running against an incumbent president. Americans elect people that they want to be led by.”
“Now, Democrats, and I mean this as tough love, fighting with each other about the details of your health care plans is not going to help you beat Donald Trump,” said Reid. “Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] is right that Trump and his party are going to call all of your health care bills socialism, they’re going to call all of you ‘open-borders communists.’ Keep your eyes on the job.”
“The house is on fire,” she added. “Tell us what this president has done to set this house on fire, and how you are going to put it out. When the house is on fire, you don’t discuss what kind of begonias you’re going to plant in the wind sill because the house is on fire.”
‘They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars’: Trump defends China trade policy
US President Donald Trump defended Saturday his hardline trade policy against China, arguing that the tariffs he imposed are bringing in "billions" from the Beijing government.
"Things are going along very well with China. They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going," Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump often argues that tariffs imposed on Chinese goods are paid by China when in fact they are covered by middlemen for US importers and in most cases end up being paid by US consumers who buy those goods.
Trump’s latest appearances show the president is running on empty — and now his lies are falling flat: Trump biographer
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Donald Trump biographer and Bloomberg columnist Tim O'Brien said the president's latest appearances show a man who schtick isn't playing the way it used to with crowds and may cause him to lose the 2020 election.
Speaking with host David Gura, O'Brien pointed to Trump's appearance before 9/11 first responders --where he lied about his own whereabouts that day -- and his recent rally in Ohio.
"At the first responders event he should have quite properly be focused on the grief and the needs of the first responders who the federal government was saying 'We will finally make you whole' in terms of your medical bills," O'Brien began. "And instead, he began lying about his own involvement with the events of 9/11. He said he was at Ground Zero. and he wasn't and he's been doing this for years."
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in tourist district
Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas on Saturday evening at pro-democracy protesters in a popular tourist district, as violence rocked the international finance hub once more despite increasingly stern warnings from China.
The semi-autonomous southern Chinese financial hub has seen two months of protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.
Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing this week signalled a hardening stance, including with the arrests of dozens of protesters, and the Chinese military saying it was ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested.