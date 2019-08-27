‘The lies will grow more extreme’: George Conway warns Trump’s ‘pathology’ will make him do even more ‘crazy things’

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, warned that President Donald Trump’s behavior is headed toward a “downward spiral” as his narcissistic “pathology” will leave him feeling he has no choice but to behave more erratically.

In a Twitter thread, Conway noted that Trump will very likely be enraged by news that his poll numbers are sinking in every major battleground state, and he said this will only trigger more narcissistic episodes in which the president will lash out to make himself feel better.

“The ultimate difficulty for Donald Trump is that his pathology causes him to do things that inflict more narcissistic injury upon him,” he wrote. “He does crazy things, earns criticism for doing those crazy things, prompting him to behave more crazily.”

Conway said that Trump will only grow more wounded as his popularity slides, which will force him to create an alternate reality to feed his massive ego.

“At the same time, apart from narcissistic rage, another of the malignant narcissist’s defense mechanisms is the creation of an alternative reality — he lies to himself and the world convince himself of his greatness, as a salve for his deeply sensitive ego,” Conway wrote. “As he spirals downward, these lies will only grow more extreme, and he will become further and further detached from reality.”

Read the whole thread below.

