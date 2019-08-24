‘The Mooch’ attended Biden fundraiser in the Hamptons — because Trump ‘has lost his mind’
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci attended a fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.
CBS News reporter Ben Mitchell posted a photo of Scaramucci at the event, and subsequently interviewed “The Mooch.”
Scaramucci said he was still a registered Republican, but added that Trump “has lost his mind.”
Spotted at a Biden event in the Hamptons: Fmr. Trump WH Comms Director Anthony @Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/PWVTZ8Qm15
— Ben Mitchell (@bfmitchell) August 24, 2019
Anthony @Scaramucci says he’s still a registered Republican and has NOT switched his support to Biden, but that he’s looking for a new nominee because Trump has “lost his mind” pic.twitter.com/XM5wyFIlHS
— Ben Mitchell (@bfmitchell) August 24, 2019
2020 Election
Trump campaign mocked after unveiling new red hats: ‘Do you have arm bands as well?’
President Donald Trump's 2016 "Make America Great Again" hats have been replaced with new "Keep America Great" hats.
Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale modeled one of the hats on Twitter.
Here is some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/LazarusLeBaron/status/1165430924093165568
Here I made an arm band design for you pic.twitter.com/inTyqVi2wo
— Christopher Goodwin (@LazarusLeBaron) August 25, 2019
2020 Election
‘The Mooch’ attended Biden fundraiser in the Hamptons — because Trump ‘has lost his mind’
Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci attended a fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.
CBS News reporter Ben Mitchell posted a photo of Scaramucci at the event, and subsequently interviewed "The Mooch."
Scaramucci said he was still a registered Republican, but added that Trump "has lost his mind."
Spotted at a Biden event in the Hamptons: Fmr. Trump WH Comms Director Anthony @Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/PWVTZ8Qm15
2020 Election
Mass rallies, crazy decisions, grandiose posturing: This is what living in a dictatorship feels like
Another week of shaking our heads and wondering how much longer we can survive him. Yet again, Donald Trump overwhelmed practically everything with the force of his obscene personality, running his mouth and his thumbs even while he was failing to run the country in any sort of conventional sense. He doesn’t actually do anything, but he dominates everything. Living in America today is like being trapped in a room with him — no doors, no windows, no exits, only Trump and the sound of Trump and the hideous image of Trump, all day, every day, for day after day after day.
This article first appeared in Salon.