‘The Statue of Liberty is weeping’: Madeleine Albright slams Trump official for rewriting patriotic poem
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright raged against President Donald Trump’s acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, for trying to rewrite the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty to exclude poor immigrants
“When you heard the president’s immigration official say that the poem on the Statue of Liberty is only for ‘people who can stand on their own two feet,’ as someone who sailed into New York Harbor as a young immigrant, what went through your mind?” said Cooper.
“I thought it was completely un-American,” said Albright. “And I can tell you, I’ve been a refugee twice, once from the Nazis and we were in England, and then we came to the United States when the Communists took over in Czechoslovakia, and I think it’s one of the most un-American things that I have ever heard, and I will always remember seeing the Statue of Liberty as we sailed by. And my father used to say that when we were in England people would say, we’re so sorry your country’s been taken over by a terrible dictator, you’re welcome here, and when are you going home? And people in the United States said, we’re so sorry your country’s been taken over by a terrible system, you’re welcome here, and when will you become a citizen? And my father said that’s what made America a different country. And now we are forgetting that great history of our country.”
“You know, Mr. Cuccinelli points to these laws as being a part of America’s heritage, going back 140 years, and while that may be true, it is not necessarily a good thing,” said Cooper. “Just because something is part of American heritage doesn’t make it right. If you’re having laws that single women could be deported or pregnant women could be deported, that’s not something I think anybody wants to have kids celebrating in schools.”
“For sure not,” said Albright. “And I also am not sure that one can say it’s part of the American heritage. There have been various periods where Americans have been very generous in our immigration policy, and I think this country has benefited by the diversity that has come through immigration. And so I find that one of the most un-American statements I’ve ever heard.”
“You pointed out that I have a Statue of Liberty pin on,” added Albright. “I think the Statue of Liberty is weeping.”
‘Sweating like a pig’: Scaramucci escalates Trump fight nailing president for ‘going off the rails’ and a ‘nervous wreck’
Anthony Scaramucci escalated the ongoing feud he's having with President Donald Trump to whole new levels during a CNN appearance Wednesday.
When speaking about his "bullying" behavior, the former Trump White House aide said that the president is a "nervous wreck" after watching the stock market flounder under his failed economic policies.
‘Trump knows the economy can make or break him’: CNN’s Erin Burnett breaks down why the president fears the Dow slide
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett broke down President Donald Trump's seeming panic over the day's 800-point Dow stock slide — and what it means for his case for a second term.
"Trump took to Twitter, sending nine tweets about the economy, including trying to spin the plunge in interest rates into a positive," said Burnett. "The president tweeting 'Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety!'"
"Well, the president is right about this. Money is pouring into U.S. Treasuries," said Burnett. "But that, as he well knows, is not a sign of strength tonight. That is a sign of deep recession fears. The lower the yield on benchmark Treasuries, the lower the interest rates, the higher the fear of economic crisis. And today the 30-year yield fell to its lowest level in history."
Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.
"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.
"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."