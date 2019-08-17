‘There’s an awful lot of really good Republicans out there’: Joe Biden at Cape Cod fundraiser

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended Republican lawmakers in DC as “decent people” during a campaign fundraiser held at Cape Cod.

“There’s an awful lot of really good Republicans out there,” Biden argued, according to Washington Post reporter Matt Viser.

“I get in trouble for saying that with Democrats, but…every time we ever got in trouble with our administration, remember who got sent up to Capitol Hill to fix it? Me,” he said.

”Because they know I respect the other team. I do. They’re decent people,” Biden claimed. “They ran because they care about things, but they’re intimidated right now.”

