‘They HATE Israel!’ Trump doubles down on bashing Omar and Tlaib amid criticism of Israel ban

President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on encouraging the Israeli government to ban Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering their country.

Writing on Twitter, the president once again smeared the two congresswomen and tried to paint them as the face of the Democratic Party.

“Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!” the president wrote.

Earlier in the day, Trump sent out a tweet that explicitly warned Israel against letting the two congresswomen in.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” the president wrote. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!”

Omar and Tlaib were both scheduled to travel to the Middle East this weekend, although those plans were thrown into disarray Thursday when reports emerged that Israel would bar them from entering the country.

Trump last month infamously told both Omar and Tlaib, who are both Muslim women, to “go back” to their home countries despite the fact that both are American citizens. Trump supporters subsequently started chanting “Send her back!” after the president attacked Omar at a campaign rally.