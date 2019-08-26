‘Moron’ Trump hammered for denying report he wanted to nuke hurricanes
President Donald Trump is receiving some major ribbing for denying an overnight, well-sourced report that revealed he wanted to explode a nuclear bomb in the eye of a hurricane in a misguided attempt to destroy it.
“The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted very early Monday morning.
Axios indeed reported the news, even getting a quote from an administration official praising the president for asking “tough questions” about nuking hurricanes.
“I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?” President Trump said during a hurricane briefing at the White House, Axios reports, citing a source who was there. “They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?”
Trump replied by asking incredulously how many hurricanes the U.S. could handle and reiterating his suggestion that the government intervene before they make landfall.
The briefer “was knocked back on his heels,” the source in the room added. “You could hear a gnat fart in that meeting. People were astonished. After the meeting ended, we thought, ‘What the f—? What do we do with this?’”
This was not the only time Trump pushed the idiotic idea.
A 2017 NSC memo describes that second conversation, in which Trump asked whether the administration should bomb hurricanes to stop them from hitting the homeland. A source briefed on the NSC memo said it does not contain the word “nuclear”; it just says the president talked about bombing hurricanes.
Axios quotes several senior administration officials familiar with Trump wanting to nuke hurricanes.
Many are mercilessly mocking the president for many reasons over his desire to nuke hurricanes, not only because it wouldn’t work, but because the nuclear fallout would be spread across huge areas of the globe creating massive harm.
Axios’ Jonathan Swan is pushing back hard against Trump’s attack:
I stand by every word in the story. He said this in at least two meetings during the first year and a bit of the presidency, and one of the conversations was memorialized. https://t.co/5qs8o1k4QS
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 26, 2019
And here’s what some are saying about Trump’s denial:
I didn’t believe it until he denied it.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 26, 2019
Says president who doesn’t believe in climate change, looked directly at a solar eclipse, and is a fucking dumbass.
Seems legit.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 26, 2019
Coming from the guy who looked straight into the solar eclipse and thinks windmills cause cancer…
I believe it.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 26, 2019
They quoted your staff saying we like our president who asks the hard questions.
Sounds realistic.
Axios doesn’t make stupid mistakes
— jmbler (@jmbler) August 26, 2019
Sarah’s right, it’s important to realize that Trump’s talk about nuclear weapons is NOT A NEW THING. He’s been fantasizing about using them for many years.
He’s attracted to nukes, in a very bad way. https://t.co/l5kkUflRz3
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 26, 2019
Why is President Trump referring to himself in the third person?
Hella Weird…
— Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) August 26, 2019
Why are you speaking of yourself in the third person? (Is that you, @Scavino45?) @jonathanvswan brought receipts, referencing a 2017 NSC memo that memorialized the comments: https://t.co/nn5ne5dgON Does it exist? If you lie constantly, the public will stop believing your denials.
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) August 26, 2019
You definitely said it. You are exactly the kind of moron who would attempt to start a nuclear war with the wind.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 26, 2019
So it’s definitely true, then. https://t.co/JRhZG12hTU
— Jeremy Duns (@JeremyDuns) August 26, 2019
#BatshitCrazy pic.twitter.com/OVEUgdJxPO
— Okkie Tenggala (@okkie48) August 26, 2019
Trump is stone cold sober but all his ideas sound like something you come up with when you’re super high:
– we should just nuke the hurricanes
– how much would it cost to buy Greenland
– hear me out: SPACE FORCE
– fuck it let’s order 600 burgers pic.twitter.com/sCfPb5B2oi
— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) August 26, 2019
2020 Election
Dems will benefit from Joe Walsh acting like a ‘Rottweiler biting Trump’s corpulent ass’: columnist
In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political commentator Michael Tomasky admitted that former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh stands no chance of unseating Donald Trump as the Republican party's 2020 presidential candidate -- but that his upstart campaign may drive a wedge between the president and wavering GOP voters.
As Tomasky explains it, "On the one hand, Walsh is obviously not going to win the Republican nomination for president. He served a mere one term in Congress. He may not raise much money and thus may not be able to run anything like a conventional campaign."
Breaking Banner
Trump-backing conservative all but begs the president to drop out before he gets the GOP killed in 2020
Conservative activist Erick Erickson, who refused to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 before subsequently endorsing his 2020 reelection bid, once again seems to be second guessing his decision to back the president.
Writing at his website The Resurgent, Erickson argues that the president's trade war is putting the Republican Party in grave peril ahead of the 2020 elections.
"Right now, the President seems intent on screwing with suburbia’s 401(K)’s and, should he be successful, suburbia will screw him at the ballot box," Erickson writes. "On top of all of that, our President has decided to start a trade war against a nation led by a dictator who does not have to stand for re-election and has 1 billion people to generate internal Chinese demand for Chinese goods instead of depending on the United States. The Chinese communist dictator does not have to stand before voters and has a complete arsenal of economic tools at his singular disposal in order to wreck Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s election prospects."
‘Science says we can’t’: Meteorologist burns down Fox News host who is ‘for’ nuking hurricanes
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday expressed support for the idea of using nuclear bombs on hurricanes.
Kilmeade made the remarks after Axios reported that President Donald Trump had first floated the idea.
"Does President Trump want to nuke hurricanes? The news going viral this weekend and he just spoke out about it," host Katie Pavlich announced.
"I am for that," Kilmeade said before taking a commercial break.
Following the break, Fox News reported that Trump had denied making the remarks.