‘They violated me’: Cops search black pregnant woman for gun after Target reports her over coupon dispute
A pregnant Colorado woman said that she was abused by police after she had a disagreement with Target employees about a coupon.
Jazzmin Downs told KUSA that the incident occurred when she tried to use a coupon that she had printed out online. After the clerk refused, Downs asked to speak to the manager but she was told to leave the store.
The pregnant shopper demanded to know why she was being denied service, the manager called security and the Aurora Police Department.
Downs, who is black, walked outside to call Target’s corporate offices when a police officer showed up. At first she said he joked with her about needing coupons for dog food, but his attitude changed after he spoke with Target employees.
Downs said four more officers showed up while the first officer was inside talking to the manager.
The woman explained to KUSA that one of the officers noticed that her hand was in her pocket. Down said that she had unzipped her jeans because they were uncomfortable due to her pregnancy. Her hand was in her pocket to help hold up her pants, she said.
“I was still explaining to them what was going on and then he yelled at me stating get my hand out of my pocket and I look at him confused,” she recalled. “When I took my hand out of my pocket, I took the lining with me to show him there was nothing in my pocket, and I put my hand up. Well that wasn’t obviously good enough for him and he yelled that they had to search for a gun.”
In video shared on social media, officers can be seen forcefully searching Downs. She accused them of squeezing her stomach area.
“All I want is an answer as to why they did what they did,” she insisted. “They violated me as a human. They violated me as a mother. They violated me as a pregnant woman. They violated me just in general for no reason and they had no explanation but we were in fear of you or you made me nervous.”
One officer told Downs that she had no idea why they were called to the Target in the first place.
“We just came here; we have no idea what had happened,” the officer reportedly said.
A Target spokesperson accused Downs of being “angry and aggressive.” For their part, the Aurora police have said that they did nothing wrong.
Watch the video below.
Activism
‘A decision for the woman’: Beto O’Rourke trounces man wanting to protect his rights as a former fetus
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke faced off with a man who insisted he should have rights as a former fetus.
At a campaign event at the College of Charleston, O'Rourke took a question from a man with a question on abortion rights.
The man noted that O'Rourke had previously said that abortions in the third trimester should be left up to the woman.
"I was born Sept. 8, 1989," the man said. "And I want to know if you think on Sept. 7, 1989 my life had no value."
"Of course I don't think that," O'Rourke replied. "Of course, I'm glad that you're here."
"You referenced my answer in Ohio and it remains the same," he continued. "This a decision that neither you, nor I, nor the United States government should be making. That’s a decision for the woman to make.”
Activism
Indiana man drives SUV into group of anti-fascist protesters: ‘His level of anger was very extreme’
An Indiana man was caught on video driving his SUV into a group of anti-fascist protesters.
The Indiana Student Daily reported that the confrontation occurred at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market, where members of Antifa and No Space for Hate were protesting over the inclusion of a vendor with alleged connections to white nationalists.
According to ISD, a 41-year-old man named Brad Clapper "drove a GMC Terrain toward the protesters near Bloomingfoods before slamming on his brakes."
Activism
Stephen Miller praises Trump for having the ‘courage to stand up’ and put migrant children in jail
White House aide Stephen Miller insisted on Sunday that migrant children who have been imprisoned by the Trump administration have "psychological damage" that occurred before they were incarcerated.
In an interview on Fox News, correspondent John Roberts spoke to Miller about the detention policy that allows family separations.
Roberts observed that some migrants could be detained for "years" because of the backlog in the immigration system.
Miller disagreed, insisting that migrants could be processed in 40 to 60 days in most cases.
"These housing facilities are extremely carefully appointed to make sure the rights of migrants are protected," Miller said. "And everything you've heard in the media about this is totally 100% false."