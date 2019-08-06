‘They won’t do anything the NRA doesn’t want them to do’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin scorches the GOP
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin slammed the GOP for remaining in thrall to the National Rifle Association despite the urgent public calls for action to end gun violence.
“Mitch McConnell has been under enormous pressure from House Democrats and others to bring up the legislation that passed in the House this year, the universal background checks,” said congressional reporter Manu Raju. “A bill he doesn’t support and the president doesn’t support, and I’m told that McConnell is not going to bring forward any bill the president doesn’t support or have a support from a wide array of members in his own conference. So behind the scenes he’s talking about other things that they could do to deal with the aftermath of these shootings.”
“Among the things now under consideration, I’m told, are dealing with the mental health issues the president laid out talking about the so-called red flag legislation to essentially empower states to deny access to guns to people who could be at risk to public safety,” added Raju. “But also look into what the president also raises a specter of yesterday, dealing with violent video games.”
“Short answer, they won’t do anything that the National Rifle Association doesn’t want them to do,” said Toobin. “They can play ludicrous games about video games and nonsense about that this is a cause for these horrible murders, but remember who’s really in charge of the Republican Party on this issue. It’s the National Rifle Association.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
CNN busts Trump 2020 official for lying about president’s response to fan who wanted to shoot immigrants
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday busted Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter for blatantly lying about President Donald Trump's response to a supporter who talked about shooting immigrants.
Sciutto started out by playing a clip of Trump at a Florida campaign rally earlier this year in which he rhetorically asked his audience, "How do you stop these people," referring to undocumented immigrants.
A man in the crowd yells, "Shoot them!" and the president laughs and then says you can only get away with shooting immigrants "in the [Florida] panhandle."
"Is that an appropriate response from a sitting president?" Sciutto asked Lotter.
CNN
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."