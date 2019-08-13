‘They’re screwed and know it’: Naval War College professor blasts ‘nervous breakdown’ of Trump sycophants

The conservative National Review, a longtime cornerstone of the conservative movement’s intellectual wing, quickly fell in with President Donald Trump after his election, and most recently has published a series of pieces clashing with Never Trump conservative Max Boot over the American right’s white supremacy problem — calling him and his supporters “self-loathing whites … paralyzed by intersectional deference.”

As another Never Trump conservative, Naval War College Professor Tom Nichols, put it, this is a microcosm of the “Trump-compliant right’s” realization that there is no way to divorce their supposed principles from Trumpism — and the future of their place in conservative thought looks bleak.

From the attack on @MaxBoot in @NRO to the latest faux-Gibbon raving from Michael Anton pumped out by @ClaremontInst, the Trump-compliant right is having a nervous breakdown – as it should. Many conservatives once saw themselves as part of an intellectual movement. Now? No. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2019

For years, intellectual conservatives thought: "Look, we're smart, we're conservative, the liberals are just wrong." (Hell, I still feel that way most days.) But the intellectual cons who have surrendered to Trumpist populism are screwed and know it. /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2019

These intellectuals tried to adopt the camouflage of bib-overalls and Hee Haw straw hats; this was a very, very bad gamble. They now know, without a doubt, that they're in a shrinking minority, dead-ended, and stranded with no way back. /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, they figured they could tough it out, get their judges, and then disavow Trump when he self-destructed. They partied with the rubes in hopes no one would notice the college degrees and the cufflinks. But Trump ate the movement before they could bail out. /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2019

When today's conservative writers signed up in the 1980s and 1990s, they could imagine their core audience being well-off and educated people politely having dinner at the Union Club while hearing a lecture on an important subject from a intelligent person. /5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2019

By the time this is over, all that'll be left is Gorka, Anton, and the last few editors of NR at CPAC trying to clap along gamely while someone explains how Q is going to swoop in and arrest the abortion-loving gays during their attempts to make stem cells into omelettes. /6x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 13, 2019