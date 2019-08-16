This isn’t the first time Trump expressed an interest in buying Greenland from Denmark
President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed an interest in buying Greenland from Denmark and making it a part of the United States, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.
The first question you might be asking is: “Huh?” Indeed. That’s a good question.
The Journal explained:
Some of his advisers have supported the concept, saying it was a good economic play, two of the people said, while others dismissed it as a fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition. It is also unclear how the U.S. would go about acquiring Greenland even if the effort was serious.
The most obvious explanation for Trump’s interest, though, is that he probably just thinks it would be cool to expand American territory and that it could be a bright spot in his legacy. The report supported that interpretation, explaining: “People outside the White House have described purchasing Greenland as an Alaska-type acquisition for Mr. Trump’s legacy, advisers said.”
However, it’s not clear how serious Trump is about the idea, the report indicated.
Will it actually happen? The piece doesn’t provide any evidence that Denmark would be interested in making the sale. And then there’s the fact that 56,000 or so people live there with quasi-independent status from the kingdom. It’s not obvious they’re ready to sign up to be Americans.
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with mysterious young woman while jailed: report
Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein spent hours alone with a young women on the day after he was taken off suicide watch, reports the New York Post.
An attorney told Forbes that the woman may have been a lawyer. Epstein apparently used meetings with his lawyers as an opportunity to get out of his cell.
That may have included the young woman.
Dustin Burrows resigns as Texas House GOP Caucus chairman amid allegations he targeted fellow Republicans
State Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock has resigned as chair of the Texas House GOP Caucus, according to two people familiar with the matter. Burrows’ departure comes amid allegations that he, along with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, planned to politically target members from their own party in the 2020 primaries.
Burrows has served in the House since 2015. His resignation is expected to be announced to House Republicans sometime Friday. State Rep. Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth, who serves as vice chair of the caucus, will be elevated to chair.
A journalist provides a startling explanation for how Trump feeds the dark forces of global authoritarianism
From Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil to Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, many far-right authoritarians have been voted into office in the 21stCentury. Bolsonaro, Duterte and Erdogan, technically speaking, aren’t dictators; voters chose them, but their authoritarian tendencies are painfully obvious. And journalist David A. Graham, in an essay for The Atlantic, explains that while President Donald Trump didn’t create this international wave of authoritarianism, he has been going out of his way to encourage it.