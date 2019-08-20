Quantcast
Connect with us

This Trump-backing Indiana city is ‘flashing a warning sign’ that a recession is coming: Wall Street Journal

Published

1 min ago

on

Last week’s inverted yield curve set off fresh worries about whether the American economy is headed toward a recession, and a new report from the Wall Street Journal is sure to further stoke concerns.

In the report, the WSJ writes that Elkhart, Indiana — a key industrial city in a district that voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and current President Donald Trump in 2016 — is “flashing a warning sign about the economy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elkhart is the manufacturing capital of the United States’ recreational vehicle industry, and new data show that shipments of RVs have plummeted by 20 percent this year after a drop off of just over 4 percent last year.

This is significant, WSJ writes, because “the northern Indiana city and the surrounding area are watched by economists and investors for early indications of waning consumer demand for luxury items, often the first sign of economic anxiety.” In fact, consecutive year-over-year drops in RV shipments have come just before the last three recessions struck the United States.

“The RV industry is better at calling recessions than economists are,” said Michael Hicks, an economist at Ball State University, tells the WSJ.

Read the entire report here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Weapons cache, grenade launcher, Neo-Nazi literature and instructions for owning slaves found in man’s home

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

A New Jersey man is facing life in prison after he was found to have a cache of illegal firearms and Neo-Nazi literature.

According to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, State Troopers became suspicious after 57-year-old Joseph Rubino wrecked his vehicle on July 24. Officers noticed a number of firearms at the scene of the accident.

Inside the vehicle, officers found "a semi-automatic assault handgun, a 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine, a loaded 9mm pistol, two barrels sawed off from a double-barrel shotgun, a sight for an assault rifle and a stripped AR-15 bolt carrier," NJ.com reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Financial journalist explains why ‘shareholder democracy’ and Milton Friedman economics have failed miserably

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

“Shareholder democracy” is an economic theory that was aggressively promoted by the late Milton Friedman, the conservative University of Chicago economist who served as an adviser to President Ronald Reagan as well as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. According to “shareholder democracy,” a corporation’s #1 responsibility is to its shareholders — not the good of society at large — and “shareholder democracy” as preached by Friedman influenced everything from Reaganomics to neoliberalism to the Libertarian Party. But Andrew Ross Sorkin (author of the 2009 book “Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System — and Themselves”) explains in a New York Times article that in 2019, more and more Americans are rethinking “shareholder democracy” and coming to view it as detrimental to the greater good.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving neo-Nazi charged with insanely violent threats against Latino woman

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

Federal agents arrested a Washington state man who allegedly threatened to "exterminate" Latinos as part of a race war he believed would be launched by President Donald Trump.

According to court documents, Eric Lin frequently praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler online and sent multiple death threats against a woman in Miami and plotted to pay a man to beat her up, reported the Miami New Times.

"The time will come when Miami will burn to the ground — and every Latin Man will be lined up against a Wall and Shot and every Latin Woman Raped or Cut to Pieces," Lin wrote Aug. 8, according to investigators.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image