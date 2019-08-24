‘This will not end well’: Far-right extremism expert warns of Trump’s intensifying authoritarianism

An expert on the far-right in America warned of President Donald Trump’s “genuinely dangerous levels” of authoritarianism on Saturday.

Author David Neiwert posted a long Twitter thread on the commander-in-chief’s “Social Dominance Orientation” — and warned it will not end well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neiwert is the author of the 2017 book Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump.

Here is the thread he posted:

2) The current surge in authoritarian behavior from the occupant of the Oval Office seems to have started with the rush of eliminationist rhetoric aimed particularly at “The Squad” last month.https://t.co/D8RuLiYy72 — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

4) Let’s be clear: When discussing Trump, we’re not looking at an authoritarian personality per se; rather, one with Social Dominance Orientation. They share the same desired outcome, but from a different place: SDOs are all about superiority and power.https://t.co/x5SNXQApbC — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

6) So shortly on the heels of his attacks on “The Squad,” Trump urged Israel to deny a visa to Rep. Rita Tlaib, one of his harshest critics (which it then did)—and justified it by claiming “they hate Israel and all Jewish people.” pic.twitter.com/yEGYIRiHa1 — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

8) Of course, this is also a classic anti-Semitic trope, accusing U.S. Jews of “dual loyalties” to both Israel and America. It’s been used by fascist demagogues since the 1920s.https://t.co/PXpFbSRS1k — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

10) The reality was very different, of course.https://t.co/DPwlKlHFLB — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

12) In Trump’s mind, he was helping these people by gifting them with his presence so they could share the selfies with their friends later. Or something like that. pic.twitter.com/A29MIBaFwK — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

14) And then, when the Danish prime minister abruptly rebuffed him, he canceled a state visit to the European nation in a huff, clearly offended by the insult to his august self.https://t.co/bG7BKPK5kX — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

16) Then he retweeted noted conspiracy theorist (and rabid Trump fan) Wayne Allyn Root, waxing hardcore authoritarian:https://t.co/Xpv6vF1h56 pic.twitter.com/4pw9RqYt2O — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

18) He capped it all off this week with his tweets in which he “hereby ordered” all American businesses to reel back their dealings with China.https://t.co/LFVb3PJwe0 pic.twitter.com/mRoO5ldZug — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

20) It’s an utterly bogus assertion of power. And it would certainly have a catastrophic effect on the global economy. pic.twitter.com/EMC2jyqrrZ — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

22) However, there’s no question that it is intensifying now, particularly as it looks like the economy may be about to spin out of control. https://t.co/j9A6icTj7w — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

24) And yes, this past week has been particularly insane.https://t.co/H6ztDMWvem — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019

25) The next step in the authoritarian script is for Trump to declare his opponents and critics “enemies of the state.” Given his recent remarks about Jews, I’m afraid we are not far removed from that terrifying juncture. pic.twitter.com/9Ew28eKZST — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) August 25, 2019