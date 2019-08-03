Three journalists slain in Mexico in a week
Two journalists were shot dead in Mexico Friday, bringing to three the number of journalists killed in the country this week, officials say.
Jorge Celestino Ruiz, who worked for the newspaper El Grafico de Xalapa, was killed on Friday night in the violence-plagued state of Veracruz, the mayor of the state’s capital Paulino Dominguez told AFP.
Ruiz’s house was shot at in October and bullets were also “fired at his vehicle to intimidate him,” said a police source, who asked for anonymity, and did not give further details.
Ruiz had stopped putting his name to his articles to keep a low profile, the reporter’s colleagues also said.
State interior secretary Hugo Gutierrez “strongly condemned” the killing on Twitter and said it was an attack on freedom of expression.
The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after the director of online news website La Verdad de Zihuatanejo, Edgar Alberto Nava, was gunned down in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the local prosecutors office.
And on Tuesday, the body of Rogelio Barragan — head of news website Guerrero Al Instante — was discovered in an abandoned car’s trunk in the State of Morelos.
Reporters Without Borders said eight journalists had been killed in Mexico this year up until Thursday.
Since 2000, around 100 reporters have been killed in the country. Violence linked to drug trafficking and political corruption is rampant, and most crimes go unpunished.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in tourist district
Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas on Saturday evening at pro-democracy protesters in a popular tourist district, as violence rocked the international finance hub once more despite increasingly stern warnings from China.
The semi-autonomous southern Chinese financial hub has seen two months of protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.
Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing this week signalled a hardening stance, including with the arrests of dozens of protesters, and the Chinese military saying it was ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested.
CNN
Trump is the end result of 40 years of right-wing radio hate-mongering: media expert
On Saturday, journalism expert Brian Rosenwald told CNN's Michael Smerconish that the real seeds of Trumpism were planted decades before Trump took office — in right-wing talk radio.
"You said it was not the ride down the escalator, but actually August 1, 1980," said Smerconish. "How come?"
"That’s the day that Rush Limbaugh takes to the radio," said Rosenwald. "And people tune in, what they hear every day is calls for action. It doesn’t make for good radio to say, hey, nuance, compromise, that stuff is boring. But fighting, that’s good radio. And Donald Trump captured that."
Indigenous groups applaud protection of grizzly bear as Liz Cheney claims rule harms ‘Western Way of Life’
"Liz Cheney is very upset that the people whose land was taken have interfered with the people who took the land."
Native tribes and their supporters on Friday defended their push for the continued inclusion of the grizzly bear of Yellowstone National Park on the endangered species list, after Rep. Liz Cheney claimed the protection of the bear violates the "Western way of life."
The bear was officially returned to the list created by the Endangered Species Act (ESA) on Tuesday, nearly a year after a federal judge found that the Trump administration had exceeded its authority when it attempted to remove the species.