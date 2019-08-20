Quantcast
Connect with us

TN GOPer claims to ‘honor’ women on same day his caucus refuses to condemn rep. who ‘sexually abused three girls’

Published

1 min ago

on

David Byrd (WSMV/screen grab)

The Tennessee Democratic Party lashed out at state Republican lawmakers for refusing to bring up an effort to condemn a lawmaker who has reportedly admitted sexually harassing or abusing three girls.

The Tennessean reported on Monday that the Republican caucus controlling the state House had refused to add to the calendar an expulsion vote for Republican Rep. David Byrd.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been accused of mistreating three women as their basketball coach and teacher in the 1990s. Earlier this year, some House Republicans said that they found Byrd’s accusers to be credible.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Tennessee Democratic Party condemned the hypocrisy after one of GOP members sent out a tweet celebrating the ability for women to vote.

“On the same day that Rep. Curcio & @tnhousegop claimed to honor women, the caucus sent clear a message to Tennessee’s women & girls that they’re okay with working alongside a man who sexually abused three girls as a teacher and coach — even after he admitted it,” the Democrats said.

Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson intends to try to bring up an expulsion vote during Friday’s floor session even though it was left off the legislative calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t say ‘I believe the victims’ and allow him to continue to sit in that House,” Johnson explained recently. “It is unacceptable. It is wrong. We are revictimizing victims every day we keep him here.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s ‘a sinister master manipulator’: Why Trump’s narcissistic bullying energizes his base

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump railed against the media on Twitter, accusing reporters of artificially sinking his poll numbers, which have consistently hovered at 43 percent nationwide.

Trump's attacks on the media—which he dubbed the "LameStream Media" in his tweet—have been consistent over the course of his administration. The name-calling also echoes his attacks on other perceived enemies, including lawmakers, ethnicities, immigrants and whole countries.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This Trump-backing Indiana city is ‘flashing a warning sign’ that a recession is coming: Wall Street Journal

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

Last week's inverted yield curve set off fresh worries about whether the American economy is headed toward a recession, and a new report from the Wall Street Journal is sure to further stoke concerns.

In the report, the WSJ writes that Elkhart, Indiana -- a key industrial city in a district that voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and current President Donald Trump in 2016 -- is "flashing a warning sign about the economy."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Weapons cache, grenade launcher, Neo-Nazi literature and instructions for owning slaves found in man’s home

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

A New Jersey man is facing life in prison after he was found to have a cache of illegal firearms and Neo-Nazi literature.

According to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, State Troopers became suspicious after 57-year-old Joseph Rubino wrecked his vehicle on July 24. Officers noticed a number of firearms at the scene of the accident.

Inside the vehicle, officers found "a semi-automatic assault handgun, a 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine, a loaded 9mm pistol, two barrels sawed off from a double-barrel shotgun, a sight for an assault rifle and a stripped AR-15 bolt carrier," NJ.com reported.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image