Tomi Lahren’s attack on Kamala Harris was so vile even her Fox News colleagues are calling her out

Published

1 min ago

on

It isn’t uncommon for Fox News’ Tomi Lahren to be attacked from the left: the far-right firebrand has a long history of saying inflammatory things that are likely to anger liberals and progressives. But this week, Lahren’s attack on Sen. Kamala Harris of California was so repulsive that even her right-wing colleagues at Fox News are calling her out.

Tuesday on Twitter, Lahren attacked both Harris and another well-known California Democrat, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, when she posted, “Kamala, did you fight for ideals, or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?” The tweet was bound to come under fire from the left, but Fox News’ Kat Timpf was equally angry  — responding, “I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is. I’m honestly asking.”

Fox Nation’s Britt McHenry was angry as well and tweeted, “Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness.”

In a separate tweet, McHenry posted, “Slept her way to the top? I’m sorry, what law degree do you have? What state bar did you pass?”

At 26, Lahren has been described as a millennial Ann Coulter. And Lahren, not unlike Coulter, often makes offensive statements in the hope of getting a reaction.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy also weighed in on the Lahren/Harris controversy, tweeting that he has been “hearing from Fox staffers who are not happy with @TomiLahren’s tweet. One Fox News employee, quoted anonymously, told Darcy, “It makes me sick that I work for the same company as Tomi Lahren.” And another anonymous Fox News employee told Darcy that Lahren’s attack on Harris is “unacceptable.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
