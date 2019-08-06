Toni Morrison: Five key novels
Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison, a leading figure in African-American literature, has explored slavery’s enduring legacy in a poetic, raw voice that has influenced generations of writers.
Here are five standout novels:
– ‘The Bluest Eye’ (1970) –
Morrison’s first novel, published when she was 39, focused on a young black girl in 1940s Ohio who dreams of having blue eyes — synonymous in her mind with whiteness and beauty in a world shadowed by slavery.
It announced a vivid, raw voice, described at the time by the New York Times as “a prose so precise, so faithful to speech and so charged with pain and wonder that the novel becomes poetry”.
It met with mixed response at the time of its release and sales were low, but its fortunes turned when it was added to a university reading list.
The novel has since provoked legal challenges and bans from schools in various US states for broaching controversial subjects including incest and child molestation.
– ‘Song of Solomon’ (1977) –
Morrison’s second novel — winner of the prestigious US National Book Critics Circle Award — mixed magical realism, folklore and sociology to tell the story of a teenager trying to forget her past as a slave.
It brought forth one of Morrison’s animating themes — the troubled search for identity in a hostile world.
– ‘Beloved’ (1987) –
With her fifth novel, Morrison created an overnight sensation by dramatising the harrowing true story of Margaret Garner, a fugitive slave who killed her daughter in 1856 to save her from a life of servitude.
“It is an American masterpiece, and one which, moreover, in a curious way reassesses all the major novels of the time in which it is set,” wrote A.S. Byatt in The Guardian when the book first appeared.
“Beloved” controversially missed out on two top US awards when it was published, prompting 48 writers to sign an open letter in the New York Times Book Review decrying the failure to recognize Morrison.
It went on to win the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 and was adapted into a film 10 years later, starring Oprah Winfrey as the mother, Sethe.
– ‘Paradise’ (1998) –
“Paradise” completed Morrison’s trilogy of novels, which began with “Beloved” and continued with “Jazz” (1992), challenging mainstream accounts of the past by exploring specifically African-American history from the mid-19th century to the present day.
Her first novel written after she won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993, “Paradise” employed Morrison’s typical style of split-narrative and jumping across time periods to explore the root causes of a brutal murder in an Oklahoma town in the 1970s.
– ‘Home’ (2012) –
Opening the novel with the question “Whose house is this?”, Morrison goes on to explore another recurring theme in her work: the nature of home and how it makes or breaks us.
She does this via a 20-something man returning from the Korean War to his family in Seattle — “discharged from an integrated Army into a segregated homeland,” as The New York Times put it in a review when the novel was published.
CNN
CNN busts Trump 2020 official for lying about president’s response to fan who wanted to shoot immigrants
CNN's Jim Sciutto on Tuesday busted Trump 2020 director of strategic communications Marc Lotter for blatantly lying about President Donald Trump's response to a supporter who talked about shooting immigrants.
Sciutto started out by playing a clip of Trump at a Florida campaign rally earlier this year in which he rhetorically asked his audience, "How do you stop these people," referring to undocumented immigrants.
A man in the crowd yells, "Shoot them!" and the president laughs and then says you can only get away with shooting immigrants "in the [Florida] panhandle."
"Is that an appropriate response from a sitting president?" Sciutto asked Lotter.
Trump wants trade pact with China but must be ‘right deal’: White House advisor
President Donald Trump wants a trade agreement with China but it must be "the right deal," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.
Kudlow's remarks came as markets attempted a recovery from Monday's deep sell-off, prompted by a sudden escalation in the US-China trade since last week.
"The president was not happy with the progress" of talks in Beijing earlier this month, Kudlow told CNBC. "The president is defending the American economy" against "a lot of unfair trading practices."
Trump on Thursday announced new tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports and on Monday responded to a drop in value of the yuan by formally branding Beijing a currency manipulator. Beijing on Monday also said it was cutting off imports of US agricultural goods.
CNN
El Paso Republican squirms while defending Trump’s claim that Mexicans are ‘invading’ his city
Adolpho Telles, the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, appeared on CNN Tuesday to defend President Donald Trump's frequent use of the word "invasion" to describe immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico.
During an interview, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Telles what he made of the fact that the white supremacist El Paso shooter used the same rhetoric of Mexicans "invading" the United States that the president regularly uses.
Telles replied that he didn't see it as a problem because the president was only talking about undocumented immigrants.
"The rhetoric we talk about is picked up in pieces," Telles said. "He has called it an invasion. But he's talking about people that are here illegally! Those are the ones! He was smart enough to figure out that we have a border problem and called it a 'crisis,' which it was."