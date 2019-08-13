Top Trump booster infuriates fans after they give him $15K to move to DC — and he spends it on something else

Notorious Trump fanatic Bill Mitchell has infuriated many of his supporters after he solicited $15,000 to help him moved to Washington, D.C. so that he could cover the 2020 presidential race on their behalf — but instead he appears to have spent the money on something else entirely.
The Daily Beast reports that Mitchell earlier this year regularly pushed his fans to donate to a GoFundMe campaign that he said would help him make the move to D.C. ahead of the 2020 election.
However, his fans reacted with shock last week when Mitchell surprisingly posted photos of his new place in Miami, Florida.
After several fans questioned why he said he needed cash to move to D.C., Mitchell responded by saying that Miami was a much nicer place to live.
“DC gets maybe 4 nice months a year,” Mitchell explained. “Miami gets 10.”
Mitchell then claimed that Miami “is a MUCH better location for the show based upon too many reasons to explain here. Better studio, MUCH better distribution, FAR FAR more reach, MUCH more influence.”
Mitchell said that he didn’t use the $15,000 donated by fans to buy his new digs in Miami, but he has also refused to tell them what he spent it on and has resisted calls to refund donors’ money.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.