Traders beg Trump to leave his phone behind as he heads to his golf resort this weekend

On Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade about trade with China.

Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

Trump, who is headed to a golf resort in New Jersey for the weekend, continues to destabilize the stock market with his unpredictable trade policy announcements, often made on social media.

And traders are telling Bloomberg that they wish the President would leave his phone behind, so they could have a less stressful weekend.

“I was easing into vacation mode,” Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, said in a message acquired by Bloomberg.

“Thinking about packing and hopefully not having to track markets that closely. That all changed” after Trump announced the new tariffs over Twitter Friday.