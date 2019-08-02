Traders beg Trump to leave his phone behind as he heads to his golf resort this weekend
On Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade about trade with China.
Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019
Trump, who is headed to a golf resort in New Jersey for the weekend, continues to destabilize the stock market with his unpredictable trade policy announcements, often made on social media.
And traders are telling Bloomberg that they wish the President would leave his phone behind, so they could have a less stressful weekend.
“I was easing into vacation mode,” Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, said in a message acquired by Bloomberg.
“Thinking about packing and hopefully not having to track markets that closely. That all changed” after Trump announced the new tariffs over Twitter Friday.
Trump says he relies on the press to vet his nominees — after throwing a fit over the press scrutinizing his intel pick
President Donald Trump offered contradictory thoughts on the role of the media in being a government watchdog during remarks on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.
Trump was asked about the collapsed nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.
"Congressman Ratcliffe was being treated very unfairly. I was reading the press -- and I think I am a student of the press -- and I could see the press was treating him, I felt, very unfairly," Trump argued.
"I could see exactly where the press was going and fake news," he argued. "But I read things that were just unfair and he’s just too good. He doesn’t deserve it."
As trade stumbles, Trump’s economy faces a reckoning
America's economy is showing signs of sagging under the weight of President Donald Trump's escalating trade war with China, which is whipsawing industries and financial markets.
Punitive tariffs have stung major trading partners just as those economies were losing vigor -- sapping demand for US goods and services and helping to send American manufacturing into recession.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty this has created has rocked US businesses, raising concerns about their supply chains and markets, causing new investment to flat-line and employers to become cautious.
Caught in the middle, the Federal Reserve finds itself buffeted by the economic currents and battered by the president's ceaseless attacks.
