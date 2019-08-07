Trayvon Martin’s attorney reams Galveston chief at town hall: ‘Officers took advantage of a mentally ill black man’
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for a man who was tied to a horse by a mounted officer, confronted Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale.
In a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Hale responded to the outrage over the arrest of Donald Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who was tied to a horse and walked down a city street.
Hale encouraged people to “look at the totality of the circumstances.”
Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, spoke out at the town hall on behalf of the Neely family.
“That image has went viral over not just Galveston, Texas, but all over America,” Crump explained. “And people are really passionate because we are here in 2019, not 1819. That image, it projects back.”
“There comes a time one must take a position because their conscience tells them it’s the right thing to do,” he added. “It’s the right thing to do to stand up for Donald Neely, to fight for Donald Neely, to speak for Donald Neely because he can’t speak for himself.”
“Those officers took advantage of a mentally ill black man,” Crump told Hale. “And it was evident.”
Before giving up the microphone, Crump asked the chief if he had the “courage” to take action. Hale, however, declined to answer.
Watch the video below from KHOU.
Activism
Trayvon Martin’s attorney reams Galveston chief at town hall: ‘Officers took advantage of a mentally ill black man’
Benjamin Crump, an attorney for a man who was tied to a horse by a mounted officer, confronted Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale.
In a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Hale responded to the outrage over the arrest of Donald Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who was tied to a horse and walked down a city street.
Hale encouraged people to “look at the totality of the circumstances.”
Activism
CNN’s David Urban props up Trump’s claim shooter is mentally ill: ‘What kind of sick person puts on ear protection?’
David Urban, a surrogate for President Donald Trump, told CNN on Monday that the El Paso mass shooter was likely mentally ill because he wore hearing protection during the massacre.
During a panel segment on CNN about President Donald Trump's response to two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, host Jim Sciutto asked Urban if anything would change because of the deaths of 29 people.
"My thoughts and prayers are with those families and their friends," Urban said. "I agree there needs to be much more common sense. We talked about the mental health background checks. You shouldn’t be able to get a weapon if you’re being treated for a mental health issue. That’s just common sense."
2020 Election
Julián Castro destroys NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ claim: Armed Texans ‘didn’t keep those people safe’ in El Paso
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro reacted to the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio by knocking down the conservative premise that a "good guy with a gun" can stop the violence.
In an interview on CNN, Castro said that President Donald Trump is "making it worse" by "fanning the flames of bigotry and of hate."
The candidate also blasted the NRA's talking points.
"The NRA, for years, has said that the answer to these mass shootings is more guns, that a good guy with a gun is the answer," Castro added. "We’re in Texas. That shooter went into a situation where people routinely carry guns."