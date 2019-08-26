Quantcast
Connect with us

Tropical Storm Dorian gains steam, heads for Puerto Rico

Published

10 mins ago

on

Tropical Storm Dorian intensified Monday as it approached the Caribbean on a track that will take it near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by mid-week, possibly at hurricane strength, US forecasters said.

Although the storm was moving in the direction of Cuba and Florida, forecasters said it could lose strength as it passes over mountainous terrain on Hispaniola, the Caribbean island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm was packing near 60-mile-per-hour (95-kilometer-per-hour) winds, and was expected to strengthen over the next few days.

“Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday, and is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

It said the storm was expected to travel either near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and reach the eastern side of Hispaniola later that night.

A hurricane watch was in effect for the island of St Lucia and tropical storm warnings were posted for Barbados, Martinique and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 1500 GMT, the storm was 135 miles southeast of Barbados, traveling towards the northwest at a speed of 14 miles per hour.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump’s G7 disaster proves the world is in a ‘post-America leadership situation’: Top Obama official

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's reception at the G7 meeting in France demonstrates that America is no longer the leader of the free world, a top former Obama official explained on MSNBC on Monday.

"Donald Trump’s visit to the South of France for this year’s G7 summit ended earlier today with America’s closest allies essentially resorting to a strategy of speaking in soothing tones and sharing warm fuzzies with the American president to avoid stoking his ire," "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace reported. "So we will start with the summit in Donald Trump’s mind -- where he’s a great negotiator and the trade war with China is going really, really well."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Johnson & Johnson ran a website saying solution to ‘pseudoaddiction’ was more opioids: Judge’s ruling says

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

The 42-page judgment from Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman was revealing for the methodology he used when deciding to rule in favor of the state of Oklahoma on the opioid case.

When speaking to the courtroom Monday, Balkman said that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen "compromised the health and safety" of the citizens of Oklahoma. He awarded Oklahoma more than $572 million that will go to an abatement plan to help solve the crisis in the state.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Tropical Storm Dorian gains steam, heads for Puerto Rico

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 26, 2019

By

Tropical Storm Dorian intensified Monday as it approached the Caribbean on a track that will take it near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by mid-week, possibly at hurricane strength, US forecasters said.

Although the storm was moving in the direction of Cuba and Florida, forecasters said it could lose strength as it passes over mountainous terrain on Hispaniola, the Caribbean island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The storm was packing near 60-mile-per-hour (95-kilometer-per-hour) winds, and was expected to strengthen over the next few days.

"Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday, and is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL WEEK! THROUGH AUGUST 31

Thanks for whitelisting! As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. Thanks again for your support. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in courageous journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image