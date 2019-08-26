Tropical Storm Dorian gains steam, heads for Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Dorian intensified Monday as it approached the Caribbean on a track that will take it near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by mid-week, possibly at hurricane strength, US forecasters said.
Although the storm was moving in the direction of Cuba and Florida, forecasters said it could lose strength as it passes over mountainous terrain on Hispaniola, the Caribbean island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
The storm was packing near 60-mile-per-hour (95-kilometer-per-hour) winds, and was expected to strengthen over the next few days.
“Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands on Tuesday, and is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola,” the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.
It said the storm was expected to travel either near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and reach the eastern side of Hispaniola later that night.
A hurricane watch was in effect for the island of St Lucia and tropical storm warnings were posted for Barbados, Martinique and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
As of 1500 GMT, the storm was 135 miles southeast of Barbados, traveling towards the northwest at a speed of 14 miles per hour.
Trump’s G7 disaster proves the world is in a ‘post-America leadership situation’: Top Obama official
President Donald Trump's reception at the G7 meeting in France demonstrates that America is no longer the leader of the free world, a top former Obama official explained on MSNBC on Monday.
"Donald Trump’s visit to the South of France for this year’s G7 summit ended earlier today with America’s closest allies essentially resorting to a strategy of speaking in soothing tones and sharing warm fuzzies with the American president to avoid stoking his ire," "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace reported. "So we will start with the summit in Donald Trump’s mind -- where he’s a great negotiator and the trade war with China is going really, really well."
Johnson & Johnson ran a website saying solution to ‘pseudoaddiction’ was more opioids: Judge’s ruling says
The 42-page judgment from Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman was revealing for the methodology he used when deciding to rule in favor of the state of Oklahoma on the opioid case.
When speaking to the courtroom Monday, Balkman said that Johnson & Johnson and Janssen "compromised the health and safety" of the citizens of Oklahoma. He awarded Oklahoma more than $572 million that will go to an abatement plan to help solve the crisis in the state.
