Trump administration advances massive arms sale to Taiwan amid tensions with Beijing

The new potential sale reportedly includes dozens of F-16 fighter jets

The Trump administration is reportedly advancing a massive arms sales to Taiwan as White House tensions with Beijing are rising.

According to the Washington Post, “The State Department late Thursday submitted the package for informal review, said the people familiar with the sale.”

The $8 billion package includes 66 F-16 fighter jets and tees up the possibility that China could sanction the U.S. companies involved in the weapons sales.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers, the Post continued, “questioned whether the White House would scuttle the sale to soften the ground for a U.S.-China trade deal, or otherwise use the fighter jets as a bargaining chip in deadlocked negotiations.”

As CNN reported,

The fighter jets are seen as particularly irksome to Beijing as it would give Taipei an enhanced capability to potentially conduct military operations in the Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway that separates China from Taiwan.

While the U.S. has long provided arms to Taiwan as part of the 40-year-old Taiwan Relations Act, Beijing has frequently chafed at those sales, protesting them as a violation of China’s sovereignty despite the Chinese Communist Party having never governed the island.

President Donald Trump, however, has taken a different approach from previous administrations by ramping up arms sales to Taiwan. Writing at South China Morning Post last month, Cary Huanglaid out the contrast.

