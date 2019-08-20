Trump: ‘Any Jewish people’ who vote for Democrats have ‘a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the majority of Jewish American voters of having “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty” because they support Democrats.
While discussing Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) during a talk with reporters, the president said he couldn’t imagine any Jewish American voting for the Democrats due to the congresswomen’s comments about Israel.
“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said.
In fact, the majority of Jews in the United States have voted for Democratic candidates in every election since the election of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.
According to data compiled by the Jewish Virtual Library, Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 received 71 percent of the Jewish vote, whereas Trump received just 24 percent. Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, received 69 percent of the Jewish vote in 2012 and 78 percent of the Jewish vote in 2008.
The closest that a Republican has come to winning Jewish voters was in 1980, when President Ronald Reagan won 39 percent of the Jewish vote, but still lost the Jewish vote overall to incumbent Jimmy Carter, who won 46 percent of the Jewish vote.
Watch the video of Trump below.
