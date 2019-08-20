Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump: ‘Any Jewish people’ who vote for Democrats have ‘a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the majority of Jewish American voters of having “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty” because they support Democrats.

While discussing Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) during a talk with reporters, the president said he couldn’t imagine any Jewish American voting for the Democrats due to the congresswomen’s comments about Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said.

In fact, the majority of Jews in the United States have voted for Democratic candidates in every election since the election of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

According to data compiled by the Jewish Virtual Library, Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 received 71 percent of the Jewish vote, whereas Trump received just 24 percent. Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, received 69 percent of the Jewish vote in 2012 and 78 percent of the Jewish vote in 2008.

The closest that a Republican has come to winning Jewish voters was in 1980, when President Ronald Reagan won 39 percent of the Jewish vote, but still lost the Jewish vote overall to incumbent Jimmy Carter, who won 46 percent of the Jewish vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video of Trump below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Featured Video

Trump: ‘Any Jewish people’ who vote for Democrats have ‘a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the majority of Jewish American voters of having "a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty" because they support Democrats.

While discussing Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) during a talk with reporters, the president said he couldn't imagine any Jewish American voting for the Democrats due to the congresswomen's comments about Israel.

"I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," Trump said.

In fact, the majority of Jews in the United States have voted for Democratic candidates in every election since the election of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘This is the Titanic, it’s already hit the rock and it’s sinking’: MSNBC pundit says of Trump’s recent polling

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

The Republican Party is going to need every dime it is raising to re-elect President Donald Trump because if the election was held today, he'd lose.

Jason Johnson, editor of "The Root," explained during an MSNBC panel discussion Tuesday that things aren't looking good for the president's numbers. Since 2016, Trump has lost three points with men, 19 percentage points with women, 19 with white Americans without a college degree and 23 percent with Independent voters. That's the ball game.

In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by 0.77 percent; he won Michigan by 0.23 percent and 0.72 percent in Pennsylvania. As Johnson explained, there's nothing that the national Republican Party and the Trump campaign can do to win except hope a foreign government hacks the election.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Every measure the White House used to tout a good economy has gone south: NYT economics reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 20, 2019

By

New York Times tax and economics reporter Jim Tankersley noted Tuesday during an MSNBC panel discussion, that the charts and graphs the White House has used to show the strength of the economy have all gone south.

President Donald Trump has alleged there is a media conspiracy to spread “fake news” about the economy, but Tankersley explained that the metrics that the White House used themselves in September are showing the economy is slowing.

"Well, there's clearly a slowdown happening in the economy. That's what's going on," Tankersley said. "The White House can see it. I just published a piece updating some charts that the administration had used in September to show us all how great the economy was doing. And by almost every measure that they used to sell the health of the economy, things have gotten worse."

Continue Reading
 
 