Trump approves of North Korea missile tests: ‘I have no problem’ because they’re just ‘short-range missiles’

On Thursday, in conversation with reporters, President Donald Trump said that he had ‘no problem’ with North Korea’s new round of missile tests.

“Short-range missiles, we never made an agreement on that,” said Trump. “I have no problem, we’ll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They’re very standard.”

The thought that short-range missiles would still be capable of hitting our allies in the region, like South Korea and Japan, does not seem to have occurred to him.

Watch below:

Trump says he has “no problem” with North Korea testing missiles because they are just “short-range missiles” that are “very standard.” pic.twitter.com/fdKtQ6yrBE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The