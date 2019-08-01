Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump approves of North Korea missile tests: ‘I have no problem’ because they’re just ‘short-range missiles’

Published

44 mins ago

on

On Thursday, in conversation with reporters, President Donald Trump said that he had ‘no problem’ with North Korea’s new round of missile tests.

“Short-range missiles, we never made an agreement on that,” said Trump. “I have no problem, we’ll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They’re very standard.”

The thought that short-range missiles would still be capable of hitting our allies in the region, like South Korea and Japan, does not seem to have occurred to him.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Three NRA board members shoved out after questioning lavish spending by Wayne LaPierre

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Esther Schneider of Texas, Sean Maloney of Ohio and Timothy Knight of Tennessee just resigned their positions on the board of the National Rifle Association.

According to the Washington Post, reported that the three said that they raised questions about the lavish spending by CEO Wayne LaPierre. After, they were suddenly stripped of their committee assignments. The resigned after that.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why the right wing is losing it over reports that James Comey won’t be prosecuted

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Despite a lack of any substantial evidence of his criminal guilt, right-wing media and many supporters of Donald Trump have long been calling for former FBI Director James Comey to be prosecuted for leaking his own memos of meetings with the president after he was fired in 2017. But multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Fox News, reported Thursday that Comey won’t be fired for providing this information to the press, an act that triggered the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the Russia investigation.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

New Hampshire Republicans tell Trump’s ex-campaign manager to stay the hell out of their Senate race

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told NBC News that he is "seriously considering" a run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and he will reportedly discuss the matter with the president in the coming days.

But Republicans in New Hampshire are not happy with the idea. According to The Daily Beast, Republicans in the state are urging him not to go through with it. One GOP official said "He is as much of a shadow of the president as you can find. That will hurt us down ballot," while another said "It would certainly give more ammunition to Jeanne Shaheen."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]