Trump argues FBI didn’t stop shooter and child rapist — because they were investigating him

President Donald Trump retweeted another conspiracy theory Thursday from a woman who also claims that Hillary Clinton’s emails were all about a Chinese Government front company she was somehow involved in.

The account has 359 followers, isn’t verified and has a horse as a profile photo. It’s unclear if the account is even a real person. Still, the president eagerly promoted the theory that the FBI isn’t capable of investigating more than one thing at once. According to the conspiracy theorist, the FBI was too busy investigating Trump to prevent Meadow Pollack’s murder from the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Local law enforcement and state FBIs are the ones who often investigate such things.

The second conspiracy theory was that the FBI was warned about “Larry Nasser,” the person presumably means Nassar.

According to the report released by the U.S. Senate, the FBI indeed dragged their feet on the Nassar investigation.

“Nassar remained employed by MSU for 420 days after the FBI received a report from USAG of credible allegations against Nassar on July 27, 2015,” the report states.

These allegations came before the U.S. knew about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and about a month after Trump announced he was running.

“Sadly, much truth to this,” Trump said. It’s unclear which point he believes.