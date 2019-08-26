Trump-backing conservative all but begs the president to drop out before he gets the GOP killed in 2020

Conservative activist Erick Erickson, who refused to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 before subsequently endorsing his 2020 reelection bid, once again seems to be second guessing his decision to back the president.

Writing at his website The Resurgent, Erickson argues that the president’s trade war is putting the Republican Party in grave peril ahead of the 2020 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now, the President seems intent on screwing with suburbia’s 401(K)’s and, should he be successful, suburbia will screw him at the ballot box,” Erickson writes. “On top of all of that, our President has decided to start a trade war against a nation led by a dictator who does not have to stand for re-election and has 1 billion people to generate internal Chinese demand for Chinese goods instead of depending on the United States. The Chinese communist dictator does not have to stand before voters and has a complete arsenal of economic tools at his singular disposal in order to wreck Donald Trump’s and the GOP’s election prospects.”

Erickson says that Trump must either completely change his behavior — which he acknowledges will not happen — or drop out of the 2020 election for the good of the Republican Party.

“President Trump needs to delete Twitter and be disciplined,” he writes. “The problem, of course, is that the President won’t change. But wow he needs to do better or say he’s made American great again and now he wants to go make the Trump Organization great again.”

Read the whole piece here.