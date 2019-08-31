Trump biographer says the president views his supporters as expendable: He would ‘throw one of his children under the bus’
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston explored how President Donald Trump is not truly as loyal to his base as he appears — and how they are getting robbed blind by the GOP’s policies.
“Coal workers … have been among the president’s strongest supporters, but their pensions remain at risk as industry barons thrive, and Mitch McConnell, he comes also from coal country, isn’t helping get their pensions right,” said host Joy Reid. “They don’t care if these workers don’t get pensions, if they don’t get health care, if they take Obamacare from them, if they die of black lung. Where is the disconnect? Why don’t these people notice that these guys are only helping their bosses and not them?”
“Well, because, you know, there’s a class of people in America, you and I and most of the audience here are part of, where we think of ourselves as citizens,” said Johnston. “That is how we define our existence. A lot of people who perfectly reasonable don’t define themselves that way, they don’t pay close attention and all of these regulations that are designed to protect pensions, even though in many cases they don’t, to protect the environment, which we’ve done generally better on until Trump, those are designed not to be understood by mere mortals. They are written in complex language, they involve subtle issues that require a lot of deep knowledge to appreciate, and Donald Trump is not part of the citizen classification in America. He is someone who thinks about himself entirely in terms of money and adulation.”
“Is Donald Trump — when he came into the presidency, there was a lot of doubt, including in the research that I did, in determining how rich he really was,” said Reid. “Obviously he’s getting richer being president. You’ve covered him for a lot of time. When he says he loves the farmers and coal workers and love the people who are his base, when the rich is really his base, does he have emotional attachment at all?”
“Donald is about Donald,” said Johnston flatly. “If push comes to shove, Donald will throw one of his children under the bus if he needs. To him, relationships are transactional. He loved Gen. Mattis until he didn’t. Anybody that thinks Donald cares about him has not paid attention to who the man is.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.
"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.
Here is what others were saying:
Breaking Banner
21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report
Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.
"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."
Breaking Banner
Over 3 dozen people arrested as potential mass shooters since white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso
Authorities have been aggressively investigating potential mass shooters since the white supremacist terrorist attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
"In the four weeks since a 21-year-old alleged white nationalist was charged in the slaughter of 22 people inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement authorities have arrested more than 40 people as potential mass shooters — an average of more than one per day," the Huffington Post reported Saturday.