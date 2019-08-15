Trump bragged about the size of his crowd — but Fox News showed empty seats

President Donald Trump praised the crowd size at his New Hampshire rally after returning to his New Jersey vacation at his Bedminster golf club.

“Great news! Tonight, we broke the all-time attendance record previously held by Elton John at [Southern New Hampshire University Arena] in Manchester, New Hampshire!” Trump tweeted.

As internet users were quick to point out, Fox News showed empty seats at the rally.

Here is some of what people were saying:

The difference between Elton John and Donald Trump is that Elton John actually could buy Greenland.https://t.co/C7HYuMeRpv — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 16, 2019

Lol you cropped out the upper tier, which was half empty. pic.twitter.com/i8GQJOOm5H — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 16, 2019