Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump brags about getting better TV ratings than ‘boring’ Joe Biden en route to meeting El Paso victims

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday was on his way to meeting with El Paso shooting victims — but he seemed to have his mind fixated on a TV ratings battle with prospective Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Biden on Wednesday afternoon delivered a speech denouncing Trump for stoking racism in the United States, and the president proceeded to mock it for being “soooo boring.”

“Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech,” the president wrong. “Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!”

Trump made the tweet while flying from Dayton, Ohio, where he had just met with victims of one mass shooting, to El Paso, Texas, where he is due to meet with victims of another mass shooting. The president so far has not mentioned anything about his meeting with the Dayton victims on his Twitter account.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump brags about getting better TV ratings than ‘boring’ Joe Biden en route to meeting El Paso victims

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday was on his way to meeting with El Paso shooting victims -- but he seemed to have his mind fixated on a TV ratings battle with prospective Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Biden on Wednesday afternoon delivered a speech denouncing Trump for stoking racism in the United States, and the president proceeded to mock it for being "soooo boring."

"Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech," the president wrong. "Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court quickly overturns the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as governor

Published

56 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

St. Louis cop sounds alarm about white supremacists in her department: ‘Have you seen the Facebook posts?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

St. Louis Police Sgt. Heather Taylor this week sounded the alarm about white nationalists operating within her department.

In an interview with CBS News, Taylor revealed that several officers in her department have been suspended for racist Facebook posts.

"Have you seen some of the Facebook posts of some of our suspended officers right now?" Taylor responded when asked if she believed there were white supremacists working for the St. Louis Police Department. "Yes."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image