Trump brags about getting better TV ratings than ‘boring’ Joe Biden en route to meeting El Paso victims

President Donald Trump on Wednesday was on his way to meeting with El Paso shooting victims — but he seemed to have his mind fixated on a TV ratings battle with prospective Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Biden on Wednesday afternoon delivered a speech denouncing Trump for stoking racism in the United States, and the president proceeded to mock it for being “soooo boring.”

“Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech,” the president wrong. “Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy!”

Watching Sleepy Joe Biden making a speech. Sooo Boring! The LameStream Media will die in the ratings and clicks with this guy. It will be over for them, not to mention the fact that our Country will do poorly with him. It will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Trump made the tweet while flying from Dayton, Ohio, where he had just met with victims of one mass shooting, to El Paso, Texas, where he is due to meet with victims of another mass shooting. The president so far has not mentioned anything about his meeting with the Dayton victims on his Twitter account.